UPDATE 2-Exporters boost Kenyan shilling, stocks flat

* Central bank mops up $78 mln for fifth day * Traders say excess liquidity could weigh next week * Portland Cement lead stocks up (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, April 13 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday as exporters sold the greenback and banks squared off positions ahead of the weekend, while stocks were flat. The central bank mopped up 6.5 billion shillings ($78 million) during the session, at a weighted average rate of 15.5 percent through repurchase agreements, in a bid to stabilise the interbank rate and see off downside risks to the currency. At the market close at 1300 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.10/20 per dollar, 0.4 percent firmer than Thursday's close of 83.40/50. "The shilling gained on exporters' selling after yesterday's dip and a bit of some position squaring ahead of the weekend," a trader at a commercial bank said. The shilling lost 0.3 percent on Thursday due to demand for dollars from oil importers and excess shilling liquidity in the market, which has prompted the central bank to mop up 31.1 billion shillings in repurchase agreements over five sessions. The average interbank rate rose to 13.4 percent on Thursday from 12.5 percent a day earlier, after falling to as low as 10.3 percent on April 5 due to a sudden surge in liquidity caused by the government paying its bills and investors redeeming debt. "The excess liquidity in the market might have triggered guys to hold long dollar positions and that could weigh on the shilling," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index edged up just 0.1 percent to 3,456.35 points, steadying after two days of gains. Shares in cement maker East African Portland Cement jumped 7.1 percent a day after resuming trade following a two-month suspension from the bourse over a bitter dispute between its directors and the government - which holds a 25 percent stake. "Investors are banking on improved operational efficiency and demand for cement to support its top line and bring the cement manufacturer back to profitability," said Ronald Lugalia, an analysts at Afrika Investment Bank. The stock attracts very low trading volumes. It had barely moved on Thursday and Friday's jump was exacerbated by thin trade. (Editing by George Obulutsa and Susan Fenton)