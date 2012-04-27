UPDATE 2-Kenya shilling flat, stocks extend losses

* Cbank mops up $60 mln via repos * Offshore inflows seen falling on lower yields * Stocks fall for a third day on profit taking (Adds markets close, stocks) By George Obulutsa and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling closed flat on Friday after the central bank drained liquidity to counter lower dollar inflows from offshore investors put off by falling government debt yields. Traders said the lack of portfolio flows may spell trouble ahead for the shilling. At the 1300 GMT markets close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.15/35 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day's close and firmly within its recent ranges of 83.00-83.50. Kenya's central bank received 11.3 billion shillings ($135.7 million) for the 5 billion shillings it had offered in repurchase agreements. The bank only soaked up 5 billion shillings at a weighted average interest rate of 14.49 percent. "I think the market has factored in this repo. We have not seen much on the dollar/shilling," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. Traders said sharp falls in yields on government debt in recent auctions could dampen demand for the securities from overseas investors, putting pressure on the shilling. "I believe the shilling is in trouble. Yields are coming off fast and ultimately there is nothing else supporting the shilling apart from portfolio flows, which could move elsewhere," said a senior trader with a leading commercial bank. The shilling has been pretty stable this year after the central bank raised its policy rate by 11 percentage points to 18 percent in the final quarter of last year, lifting the local currency from record depths it hit last October. But the bank is under growing pressure to reduce interest rates to support growth, and the huge inflows of foreign cash that have resulted due to the high interest rate have also helped reduce short-term T-bill rates to well below the central bank's main benchmark. The central bank's rate-setting committee meets on May 3. A Reuters survey of seven analysts showed Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate could ease slightly in April after falling for four consecutive months, although a sharp fuel price increase could prevent this. A further easing in inflation may give more justification for the central bank to start easing its benchmark lending rate. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell 0.6 percent to 3,534.53 points as investor took profits after a recent two-week rally. "The market continued to inch lower ... as part of a broader market selloff. Leading movers of the day were either flat or declining," said Standard Investment Bank in a daily report. Shares in Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank by assets, fell for a second day, down 3.3 percent to 22.50 shillings, while Equity Bank, one the bourse's top-traded stocks, shed 1.2 percent to 20.50 shillings. The two banks had rallied ahead of their first quarter results released on Thursday, which reflected steady gains in the face of high interest rates and inflation. In the debt market, government bonds worth 2.4 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.6 billion shillings on Thursday. The 12-year infrastructure bond was the most active at an average yield of 14.15 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)