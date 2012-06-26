FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares rise to year high, shilling steady
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 26, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares rise to year high, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Shares likely to benefit from a rate cut
    * KenolKobil, Diamond head higher
    * Shilling flat on concerns over c.bank liquidity mop-up

 (Recasts with shares)
    By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, June 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 share
index closed at a fresh high for 2012, thanks to bets
that interest rates will start falling soon, while the shilling
barely moved against the dollar. 
    The stock index closed at 3,738.15 points, up a third of a
percentage point, as demand for shares rose across the board and
energy sector stocks extended their recent gains.    
    Funds had started to shift into equities from the fixed
income markets, Vimal Parmar, a research analyst at Kestrel
Capital, said.
    Fixed income yields have surged since the second half of
last year, after the central bank raised its policy rate by a
total of 11 percentage points to fight inflation and prop up the
local currency.
    "We are expecting that starting next month or in August, we
might see a cut of 50 or 100 basis points in the central bank
rate," Parmar said.
    KenolKobil, a fuel marketer that is a takeover
target of Switzerland-based Puma Energy, gained 2.57 percent to
close at 15.95 shillings a share as investor anticipated
completion of a takeover bid.
    Diamond Trust Bank jumped 4 percent to 104
shillings per share, driven by investors who want to get into
the bank's books ahead of a July 2 closure for its 1 for 8
shares cash call to raise $22 million for expansion.
    Diamond has priced the rights at 74.00 shillings per share,
a 28 percent discount on the trading price. 
    "That is a significant discount and it is attractive to
investors, " Parmar said.
    In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
84.15/35 per dollar, barely changed from Monday's close of
84.20/40.
    Traders said although there were signs that liquidity was
improving after overnight rates edged downwards, the shilling
had held its own due to the risk of the central bank soaking up
funds. 
    "Guys are cautious because they know the central bank is
always ready to pull the gun on liquidity," said Duncan
Kinuthia, head of trading at commercial Bank of Africa.
    The weighted average interbank interest rate fell for the
first time in seven sessions to 19.3 percent on Monday, from
19.9 percent on Friday. 
    Last week, the government said it had released 7 billion
shillings ($83 million) for its free education program, to
forestall a strike threat by teachers who were angered by delays
in releasing the cash.
    The central bank has persistently mopped up excess liquidity
in the market via repurchase agreements (repos), helping the
local currency gain 1.1 percent this year, as banks found it
harder to fund long dollar positions.
    The bank has stayed out of the repo market since June 19,
saying the market was square, but any resumption of mopping up
operations could support the shilling, traders said. 
    In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.1
billion shillings were traded, up from 1.3 billion on Monday,
with most activity in the 12-year infrastructure bond, which
traded with a yield of 13 percent.      
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
   ($1 = 84.0500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.