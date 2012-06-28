UPDATE 1-Kenya shares snap winning streak, shilling slips

* KenolKobil leads shares lower * Shilling stumbles against the dollar * Central bank mops up $59 mln via repos (Recasts with shares) By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, June 28 (Reuters) - Falling KenolKobil shares helped break a four-day rally by Kenyan stocks on Thursday, while the shilling slipped against the dollar on energy sector importer demand for the greenback. Analysts said the fall in the index would be temporary, citing expected gains in counters like brewer EABL, which is expected to keep rallying ahead of results for its full year ending this month. KenolKobil shares dipped 9 percent to end at 14.30 shillings after some investors booked gains when the fuel marketer gave scant details on details such as the offer price in Swiss-based Puma Energy's bid to take it over. The benchmark NSE-20 share index slid 0.78 percent to close at 3,709.84 points. KenolKobil had risen to its all-time high of 15.95 shillings on expectations that Puma's offer price may be higher. "One could see the move up was getting a little tired but the pullback will be shallow," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst. Investment firm Centum fell as much as 4.5 percent on the day, but recovered to close 2.6 percent lower than Wednesday's 13.05 shillings per share. Market participants said the selloff was prompted by a regulatory fine imposed by the Capital Markets Authority, after Centum failed to issue a profit warning for its year ended last March. "That (failure to issue profit warning) was a serious misstep. For foreign investors, this will be a red flag," Satchu said. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed the day at 84.20/40 against the dollar, slightly weaker than Wednesday's close of 84.10/30. "There was some (dollar) demand from the energy guys, but the central bank's mop ups helped the shilling not to weaken drastically," said a trader at one commercial bank. The central bank mopped up 5 billion shillings ($59 million), having received bids worth 13.3 billion shillings for its 5 billion shilling offer in 7-day and 28-day repurchase agreements (repos). The regulator's interventions are designed to make it expensive for traders to fund long dollar positions in order to prevent the shilling from weakening and driving up the cost of essential imports including oil. A surge in liquidity, after the government released funds for its free primary education programme, dragged the weighted average interbank interest rate down nearly 100 basis points to 16.5 percent on Wednesday from the previous day. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the 83.80-84.60 range in coming days. "We still feel the shilling will remain supported through tight liquidity in the local currency," Bank of Africa said in a market report to its clients. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on benchmark Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills rose to 10.780 percent at an under subscribed auction from 10.675 percent last week. Commercial banks, the main buyers at the primary debt auctions, have been shifting their cash into repos of up to one month duration which give higher returns of up to 18 percent. Government and corporate bonds worth 1.6 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.5 billion on Wednesday, with most activity in the 30-year bond, which traded with a yield of 12.5 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)