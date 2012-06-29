UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling firms vs dollar, shares slip

* Cbank mops up $83 mln via repos * June inflation drop points to possible key rate cut * Stocks seen supported by banks half-year results (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, June 29 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday, after the central bank mopped up liquidity via repurchase agreements and importer demand for greenbacks subsided, while stocks fell for the second straight session. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.95/84.15 per dollar, stronger than 84.20/40 it had closed at on Thursday. "Liquidity has tightened after the central bank mopped up this week. Importers demand for dollar has also reduced," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The central bank has been absorbing liquidity from the market via repurchase agreements (repos) this week after a liquidity surge following the government's release of funds for its free primary education programme. The bank mopped up 7 billion shillings ($83 million), having received bids worth 12.3 billion shillings for its 7 billion shilling offer in seven-day, 14-day, 21-day and 28-day repos. The liquidity jump dragged the weighted average interbank interest rate down to 16.4 percent on Thursday from 16.5 percent on Wednesday. Traders said the central bank could cut its key lending rate at the next policy meeting on July 5, after inflation fell for the seventh straight month to 10.05 percent in June from 12.22 percent in May. A rate cut could weigh on the shilling. The bank has maintained a tightening stance since the last quarter of 2011, holding the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at an ultra-high 18 percent from December to reign in double-digit inflation and currency volatility. Inflation soared last year to peak at 19.72 percent in November and was partly blamed for a dismal first-quarter economic performance. Kenya's economy grow 3.5 percent in the first three months of 2012, down from 5.1 percent a year earlier and the slowest Q1 expansion since 2008. "The (inflation) reading has definitely added to the case for the Central Bank of Kenya beginning to ease its monetary policy in the next few months," said Mark Bohlund, senior economist for sub-Saharan Africa at IHS Global Insight. In stocks, the main NSE 20 inched down 0.2 percent for a second straight session, to 3,703.94 points, although analysts expected shares to bounce back ahead of first half results from banks. "Depending on how earnings come in for the first half, we may see a rally on banks," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment bank, although he added that investors were likely to book any profits on the stocks. Shares in Barclays Bank of Kenya shed 1.5 percent to close at 13.05 shillings, while Co-operative Bank inched lower by 1.3 percent to 11.20 shillings. In the debt market, government bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.6 billion on Thursday, with most activity in the 12-year infrastructure bond, which traded at a yield of 13 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ... ..................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by James Macharia and Catherine Evans)