UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls after rate cut decision

* Policymakers cut key rate by 150 basis points to 16 pct * Shilling expected to weaken further on rate decision * More gains seen for shares after rate cut (Adds market close, rate decision, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar in after-hours trading on Thursday after the central bank cut its key lending rate for the first time since January last year, and is seen losing more ground. Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee cut its central Bank Rate by a bigger-than-expected 150 basis points to 16.5 percent after markets closed. "The cut is beyond market expectation. The market had expected 100 basis points but they did more than that," said Raphael Owino, a senior trader at Commercial Bank of Africa. "The shilling has to depreciate a bit," he said. The shilling traded at 84.7 per dollar after the rate cut from 84.25 beforehand, Thomson Reuters data showed. Earlier, the shilling closed official domestic trading down 0.4 percent for the day, with commercial banks quoting the currency at 84.15/35 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 83.80/84.00. The central bank said risks to both consumer prices and exchange rate volatility persisted and could fuel inflationary pressures. The shilling collapsed through a series of record lows last year, dragged down mainly by a widening import bill due to cheap credit which fed into higher inflation. Most analysts expected the central bank to cut its key rate after holding at 18 percent for six straight months, after a fall in inflation in June and a slow down in economic growth in the first quarter of 2012. The central bank has maintained a hawkish monetary stance this year, actively intervening to mop up excess liquidity and sell hard currencies directly to commercial banks, which has supported the shilling. The bank soaked up 7 billion shillings ($83.4 million) via repurchase agreements, having received bids worth 13.4 billion shillings for seven-day, 14-day, 21-day and 28-day repos. In shares, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index gained for the fourth straight session, adding 0.9 percent to close at 3,795.32 and market participants said it was set for further gains due to the interest rate cut. "Mostly we will see investable funds start to come to the market and that could be a boost to the bourse," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Shares in Barclays Bank of Kenya rose 1.9 percent to 13.45 shillings, thanks to bets that the bank could gain from revaluation of its government debt portfolio following the central bank's rate cut, Lugalia said. Sugar miller and grower, Mumias, gained 1.6 percent to 6.30 shillings on investors buying its shares ahead of it full year results, said Lugalia. Bond prices rally whenever interest rates go down and analysts say the bond market is set for a strong rally. During Thursday's trading, government bonds worth 615.4 million shillings were traded, down from 820.4 million shillings that had been traded on Wednesday. In the government's primary auction, the weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 10.835 percent from 10.780 percent last week. It received 46 percent demand for the 2 billion shillings on offer (Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)