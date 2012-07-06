FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling recovers vs dollar, shares flat
July 6, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling recovers vs dollar, shares flat

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling bounces back after early fall
    * CBK mops up 7 bln shillings from market
    * Bourse turns focus to corporate earnings

 (Recasts, adds shares)
    By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, July 6 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
rebounded 1 percent from its session low on Friday to close
firmer against the dollar, as investors began liquidating some
dollar positions following the shilling's rate-cut induced dip.
    Kenyan shares barely moved as investors awaited corporate
earnings.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.00/20 per dollar, stronger than Thursday's close
of 84.15/35. The shilling earlier hit an intraday low of
84.90/85.10.
    The earlier fall was in reaction to the central bank's
bigger-than-expected 150 basis point interest rate cut after the
market close on Thursday. 
    "People who were holding large dollar positions decided to
liquidate (them) when the shilling depreciated," said a trader
at one commercial bank.
    Traders said the shilling could still come under pressure
from the rate cut, which took the policy rate down
to 16.5 percent, potentially making it harder for banks to fund
long dollar positions.
    The central bank could however counter the pressure using
other arsenals in its tool kit, like repurchase agreements
(repos), to soak up excess liquidity from the market.
    During Friday's session, it mopped up 7 billion shillings
($83.4 million) in repos, having received bids worth 11.05
billion shillings for its 7 billion shilling offer of seven-day,
14-day, 21-day and 28-day repos. 
    On the stockmarket, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
, finished the day almost flat, having shed two points
to close at 3,793.32 points, as focus turned to corporate
earnings.
    British American Tobacco Kenya closed half a
percentage point down at 380 shillings per share, after the
cigarette maker reported flat first-half revenue due to lower
demand for semi-processed leaf and a stronger shilling.
 
    Analysts said the previous day's interest rates cut had
already been factored into the market - the benchmark index rose
to a 12-month high earlier in the week - adding that focus would
shift to companies' financial results.
    "If corporate earnings are supportive, the shares will
continue their rally," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard
Investment Bank.
    Banks are expected to start posting their half-year results
later this month while a slew of blue chips, including brewer
EABL and sugar firm Mumias, will post
full-year earnings next month.
    In the debt market, government bonds worth 425.1 million
shillings were traded, up from 615.4 million shillings on
Thursday.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
