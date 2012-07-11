FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares inch up, shilling steady
July 11, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares inch up, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stocks gain after three days of modest falls
    * Cenbank's proactive stance supports shilling

 (Recasts with shares)
    By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, July 11 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares snapped a
three-day streak of modest losses to edge up by six points on
Wednesday, helped by gains in small companies, while the
shilling held steady against the dollar.
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index closed at 3,797.40
points, clawing back all its losses from the previous three
sessions.
    Small cap firms led the list of gainers market with mortgage
firm Housing Finance jumping 3 percent to close at
15.45 shillings per share.
    "People are betting that last week's rate cut will lead to
the growth of lending as interest rates fall. Housing Finance
will benefit from that," said Reginald Kadzutu, a fund manager
at Amana Capital.
    The central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by a
bigger-than-expected one and a half percentage points, causing
at least one commercial bank to trim its base lending rate.
 
    In the currency market, at the 1300 GMT close of trading,
commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.90/84.00 per dollar,
barely changed from Tuesday's close of 83.85/84.05.
    Traders attributed the stability to the central bank's
proactive stance in the market, where it has consistently
absorbed excess liquidity.
    "Depending how long the central bank remains in the repo
market and corporate activity stays low, the shilling could
stabilise at this level," said a trader at a commercial bank.
    During Wednesday's trading day, the central bank soaked up 3
billion shillings ($35.8 million) through seven-day and 28-day
repurchase agreements at weighted average interest rates of
14.85 percent and 14.95 percent respectively.
    The bank received bids worth 5.47 billion shillings for the
3 billion it had offered. 
    In the debt market, government bonds worth 2.4 billion
shillings were traded, up from 1.2 billion shillings the
previous day.
    "The repo rates have come down a bit, that's why we are
seeing some activity in the bonds market," said Dickson Magecha,
a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.
    
 (Editing by Ron Askew)

