UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, shares index at new high

* Importers end-month dollar orders could weigh on shilling * Banking sector stocks lead gains at the bourse (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling steadied against the dollar on Tuesday as greenback inflows from agricultural exporters and foreign investor interest in share purchases offset demand for the U.S. currency from importers. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index inched up for the fifth straight session. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.30/40 per dollar, barely changed from Monday's close of 84.20/40. Traders said the central bank's presence in the market, mopping up excess liquidity using repurchase agreements, had also lent support to the shilling. "We expect some orders (for dollars) from importers in the market as we near end-month, but central bank mopping-up might prop up the shilling," said a trader at one commercial bank. The central bank, which has regularly drained excess shillings from the market this year through seven-, 14-, 21- and 28-day repos, soaked up 2 billion shillings ($23.7 million). It received bids worth 10.1 billion shillings for the 2 billion it had offered. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the 84.00-84.50 range in coming days, supported by the liquidity mop-ups and foreign investors buying into Kenyan shares. "There is some end-month dollar demand in the market. But there are good flows from the agricultural sector and foreigners buying into the stock market," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Kenya's main share index, which has risen nearly 20 percent this year, touched a new 2012 high of 3,845.93 points on Tuesday but showed signs of slowing down a five-session rally, edging up 0.03 percent. "We've seen some activity on the banking sector, with foreigners being net buyers ahead of their half-year results reporting," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Shares in Barclays Bank rose 1.4 percent to 14.20 shillings as investors bet that the bank will pay out an interim dividend during its half-year results. Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, rose over 1 percent to 24 shillings a share, ahead of its half-year result announcement on Thursday. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.64 billion shillings were traded, up from 969.2 million shillings on Monday. Most activity was centred on the 12-year infrastructure bond at a yield of 12.35 percent, down from 12.5 previously. ($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Stephen Nisbet)