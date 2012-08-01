UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares extend fall, shilling stable

* Profit taking push shares lower * Bourse seen on a 'cautious bull-run' * Tea inflows, liquidity mop ups support shilling (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors took profits on most stocks following a two-week rally, while the shilling stabilised against the dollar thanks to inflows from tea exporters. The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index easing by 0.2 percent to 3,825.65 points. Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank, said the market was on a 'cautious bull-run' as investors keep one eye on upcoming general elections, despite economic indicators showing an improved inflation rate and growth. Investors have been returning to the market, which was the third-best performing stock market globally in the first six months of this year after Venezuela and Egypt. "The market has stopped for a breather as investors book gains for the recent rally. We still expect it to rise on the back of better performance by firms this year," Nderi said. Sugar grower and miller Mumias dropped 2.9 percent to 6.70 shillings as investors took profit from a rally after it announced plans to raise $400 million for a new plant and cane plantation that could double its profit in three years. Equity bank, Kenya's largest bank by depositors and one of the most traded stocks, fell for a third straight day, slipping 1.2 percent to 21.25 shillings. In the foreign exchange market, banks quoted the shilling at 84.15/35 per dollar, the same level it closed at on Tuesday. "The shilling is very stable since dollar demand has reduced. Some inflows from the tea guys and the central bank mopping up liquidity are supporting it," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking corporation. The east African nation is the world's biggest exporter of black tea and the commodity, auctioned every Tuesday, is the country's top source of foreign currency, raking in $1.27 billion last year. The central bank has been actively mopping up liquidity using repurchase agreements (repos) most of this year. The bank mopped up 4 billion shillings ($47.5 million) via repos on Wednesday, after it received 9.35 billion shillings for the 4 billion it had offered. Debt redemptions in July led to a surge in liquidity and pulled the weighted average interbank rate down to 10.7 percent on Tuesday from 10.8 on Monday. "Guys are looking at liquidity, if the central bank takes it out effectively the currency could gain going forward," Muli said. In the bond market, the weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bills fell for the first time in six weeks to 13.038 percent in an oversubscribed sale, from 13.379 percent last week. Government and corporate bonds worth 3.4 billion shillings were traded, up from 2.9 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)