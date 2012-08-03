UPDATE 1-Kenya shares rise after four-day slide, shilling firms

* Mumias, Safaricom shares lift bourse * Shilling seen supported by offshore inflows to debt (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares halted a four-session decline on Friday as demand picked up for high-capitalisation stocks on expectations that they would perform better in the second half of the year, while the shilling firmed slightly against the dollar. Safaricom, the country's leading telecom services firm and the stock with the highest capitalisation on the bourse, rose 1.3 percent to 3.90 shillings, while sugar grower and miller Mumias rose 1.5 percent to 6.80 shillings. The Nairobi Securities Exchange benchmark index rose 0.5 percent to 3,843.58 points. "Safaricom is still viewed as the strongest player in its industry and we could see investors push its share price above 4 shillings," said Francis Mwangi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank. Last week, Mumias' new managing director, Peter Kebati, told Reuters the firm plans to raise $400 million for a new plant and cane plantation at the Tana river delta, that it estimates could double its profit in three years. "With the new CEO and plans to revive the Tana river project, investors are optimistic that Mumias will regain its lost glory," Mwangi said on Friday. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 83.10/30 per dollar at the close of trade, slightly up from Thursday's close of 84.20/40. "Guys who were sitting long are now cutting back to align their positions ahead of the weekend," said Peter Mutuku, a senior trader at Bank of Africa. Traders said the shilling could remain supported by offshore inflows into the debt market and the central bank mopping up liquidity via repurchase agreements (repos) in the days ahead. During Friday's session, the bank mopped up 4 billion shillings ($47.5 million) via repos, after receiving 4.1 billion for the 4 billion it had offered. Yields on Treasury bills are expected to fall further next week as a surge in liquidity and lower returns on repos, send investors back to the debt market. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.7 billion shillings were traded, up from 2.1 billion on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)