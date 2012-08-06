UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms vs dollar, shares fall

* Dollar flows into debt market help * cenbank's hard currency reserves climb * Kenya Airways leads shares down (Adds shares, market close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Monday, helped by inflows into the debt market, while shares lost more than half of the previous session's gains, led by a drop in Kenya Airways. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 84.00/20 per dollar, slightly up from Friday's close of 84.10/30. "With end-month (dollar) demand out of the way, we expect the shilling to gain a bit on debt inflows," said Peter Mutuku, a trader at Bank of Africa. The shilling has gained 1 percent against the dollar this year, helped by the central bank's tight monetary policy stance, which it adopted late last year to prop up the currency and fight inflation. The currency has also been supported by rising foreign exchange reserves which, have grown to above the statutory four months of import cover giving the central bank muscle to intervene in markets when necessary. In Monday's session, the bank soaked up 3.15 billion shillings ($37.50 million) from the market, all the bids it received for the 4 billion shillings it had offered in repurchase agreements (repos). Traders said falling inflation, which dropped to 7.74 percent last month, had spurred foreign investor appetite for government securities, bolstering the shilling. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE 20 share index fell 0.3 percent to 3,830.24 points, giving back some of its 0.5 percent gain on Friday. Shares in Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, fell 3.2 percent to 13.75 shillings after it said it would lay off staff and outsource non-core roles to contain soaring costs and protect its bottom line. "Investors could have reacted to the news negatively ... but once they do sort out this issue its going to reduce operation costs and that is still positive for Kenya Airways," said Eric Munywoki, an analyst at Dyer & Blair Investment Bank. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.6 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.7 billion on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Susan Fenton)