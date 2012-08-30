UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling, shares slip ahead of inflation data

* Shilling seen weakening further on rate cut speculation * Shares end a four session winning streak (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling ended weaker against the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by orders from importers for the U.S currency ahead of inflation data for August that may support a cut in official interest rates next week. The shilling closed at 84.20/40 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 84.10/20. "Some guys (importers) seem to have given up and are now buying dollars, since it looks like we're not going to breach the 84.00 level," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. A Reuters poll of 11 analysts forecasts year-on-year inflation could drop to 6.75 percent from 7.74 percent in July, thanks to good food harvests and lower petrol prices, giving the central bank room to ease its monetary stance further. Last month the central bank cut its key rate by 150 basis points to 16.5 percent after a months-long battle with high inflation and currency volatility started to pay off. "People have been watching yields come down and they expect inflation to fall further. Possibly they are hedging their bets before the central bank cuts and all hell breaks loose," Kinuthia said. Yields on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury fell for the sixth straight week to 8.119 percent at the auction on Thursday, from 8.583 percent last week. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index broke a four-session gaining streak to close 0.08 percent lower at 3,875.11 points. "Investors are eagerly waiting to see how deep the (inflation) figures will be to determine their next course of action," said Crispus Otieno, an analyst at Africa Investment Bank. Sugar grower and miller Mumias dropped 2.3 percent to 6.35 shillings as investors took profit from a rally ahead of its full-year results expected in September. Its shares are among one of the top performers, up 21 percent to this year. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 6.6 billion shillings ($78.3 million) were traded, down from 8.5 billion shillings worth of bonds traded on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Patrick Graham)