UPDATE 1-Banks' profit-taking lifts Kenya shilling after rate cut

* Cbank cut key rate by a record 350 basis points * Traders said market had priced in 400 basis points cut * EABL account for half of bourse turnover (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling reversed earlier losses to end firmer against the dollar on Wednesday as banks took profits from their long dollar positions having expected the central bank to cut the benchmark interest rate even more deeply than it did. Policymakers cut the central bank rate by a record 350 basis points to 13 percent against a background of declining inflationary pressures and exchange rate stability. At the close of market, the shilling was posted at 84.30/50 per dollar, 0.8 percent off an intraday low of 84.90/85.10, and firmer than Tuesday's close of 84.65/85. "Anything below 400 basis points was disappointing owing to the fact that rates (yields) are much below 10 percent," said a trader at one commercial bank. The largest rate cut made by the bank before Wednesday's decision had been 150 basis points. Inflation fell to a 19-month low of 6.09 percent in August, a sharper-than-forecast drop which analysts said gave policymakers room to slash the central bank rate and jump-start stuttering growth in the region's biggest economy. "Guys are profit-taking since the rate cut had already been priced in the market. It's all interbank trading," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking corporation. In stocks, the main NSE-20 Share Index was barely changed, inching up 0.04 percent to 3,897.45 points. "Investors will start targeting interest rate sensitive stocks such as banks which will benefit because their cost of funds will decrease," said Crispus Otieno, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. East African Breweries accounted for half of the session's turnover as investor bet the brewer would manage to reign in its operation costs. The brewer gained 1.3 percent to 229 shillings. During Wednesday's trading, government bonds worth 3.4 billion shillings were traded, down from 4.2 billion shillings that had been traded on Tuesday. In the debt primary auction, the weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bills fell to 9.351 percent from 9.848 percent last week. It received 171 percent demand for the 4 billion shillings on offer. ($1 = 84.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)