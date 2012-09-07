UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares hit 14-month high, shilling rises

* Lower rates seen sending investors into equities * Safaricom closes at 16-month high of 4 shillings * Shilling seen supported by central bank's interventions (Recasts with markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares hit a 14-month high on Friday as investors shifted back to the stock market following the central bank's hefty interest rate cut this week, while the shilling ended firmer against the dollar. The main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.3 percent to 3,899.62 points, a level last touched on July 7, 2011. "With the CBR rate lower we expect investors to shift back into equities as yields on the debt market that has been very active, fall further," said Francis Mwangi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank. The central bank cut its main policy rate on Wednesday by a record 350 basis points to 13 percent, taking advantage of declining inflationary pressures and a relatively stable exchange rate to shore up a slowing economy. Shares in the country's leading telecoms service provider Safaricom rose 2.5 percent on Friday to 4.00 shillings - a 16-month high - after the company said it plans to lay down 2,300 km of fibre-optic cable over the next four years at a cost of $95 million to support a rising customer base. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling gained slightly, helped by banks selling dollars to square off positions ahead of the weekend break and the central bank mopping up liquidity via repurchase agreements. At the market close, the shilling was posted at 84.20/40 per dollar, off an intraday low of 84.40/60 and slightly stronger than Thursday's close of 84.30/50. "We saw a number of importers coming in to pick dollars yesterday and that trickled through a bit to today. But we expect the shilling to be supported at this level," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. Traders said the central bank's persistent liquidity mop-ups after Wednesday's interest rate cut was also supporting the shilling by making it expensive to hold long dollar positions. The central bank, which has actively mopped up liquidity and occasionally sold dollars to support the shilling, mopped up 9 billion shillings ($106.5 million) via repos. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 4.2 billion shillings were traded, down from 8 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Susan Fenton)