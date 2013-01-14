UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling steady after cbank sells dlrs, shares up

* Shilling seen under pressure after rate cut * Lower interest rates to boost stocks * Sasini, KenGen lead shares higher (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling ended steady versus the dollar on Monday after the central bank intervened to sell dollars and mop up liquidity, while shares rallied for a ninth straight session to a new 23-month high. The shilling ended unchanged at 86.65/75 to the dollar, after the central bank sold dollars and also sucked up excess liquidity to support the local currency. "The central bank was in the market. That helped the shilling hold its ground. There's some underlying dollar demand from importers with no matching inflows," said a trader at one commercial bank. "They only sold about 1 million dollars late in the session." Traders said they expected the regulator to continue intervening in the market to support the shilling after it cut its key lending rate by 150 basis points to 9.5 percent last Thursday. They expected the local currency to remain under pressure in coming sessions as commercial banks respond to the base rate cut by cutting their loan rates. Typically, a cut in rates puts pressure on the shilling as businesses find it cheaper to finance their imports. "If banks succumb to the central bank's pressure to cut interest rates, the shilling will remain bearish," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. The currency has fallen 0.6 percent against the dollar so far this year. Some commercial banks are already moving towards cutting loan rates. Ecobank Kenya is cutting its base lending rate by 200 basis points to 18.5 percent, effective from mid-February, it said in a newspaper advertisement on Monday. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index rose 1.5 percent to 4,413.97 points, its highest level since Feb. 1, 2011, when the index closed at 4,431.04 points. "Perception in the market is that the lower interest rates are going to boost the economy," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank, referring to Thursday's rate cut. Shares in tea and coffee producer Sasini rose 7.5 percent to 12.95 shillings to lead the gains with investors betting production will recover due to good rainfall. KenGen, the country's main power producer, rose for the second straight session, this time by 6.9 percent to 10.80 shillings, recovering from an undervalued position. A local securities firm, Genghis Capital, started coverage of the power producer with a "buy" rating, saying the stock is likely to more than double due to growing demand for power . It gave no timeframe for this to happen. KenGen power producer hit a 17-month high of 11.10 shillings during the session. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.6 billion shillings ($18.4 million) were traded, up from 811 million shillings traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Stephen Nisbet)