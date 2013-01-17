FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan markets weaken as thoughts shift toward election
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
January 17, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan markets weaken as thoughts shift toward election

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Shilling down 0.8 pct this year, seen weaker
    * Political jitters start filtering into markets
    * Banks lead shares lower for the first time this year

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling fell
for the first time in four sessions on Thursday and stocks for
the first time this year as importers bought dollars and
investors began to ponder the risks of national elections on
March 4.
    The shilling, which has lost 0.8 percent against the dollar
so far this year, was posted at 86.85/95 to the dollar at the
1300 GMT market close, 0.2 percent weaker than Wednesday's close
of 86.65/85.
    "There is some energy sector dollar demand. But the
weakening might be capped at 86.90 because the central bank may
come in to support it," said John Muli, a trader at African
Banking Corporation.
    The Central Bank of Kenya has sold an undisclosed amount of
dollars on three separate occasions this month to support the
shilling. 
    The bank did not sell any dollars on Thursday, traders said,
but was in the market to mop up shilling liquidity using
repurchase agreements as it has regularly done to keeping supply
of the currency low and support its value. 
    "Continuing vigilance from Central Bank also provides the
shilling with support. However, we expect the shilling to remain
under pressure as we head towards the General Election," said
Bank of Africa in a daily note.
    Kenya's political parties held nationwide primaries on
Thursday to name candidates for parliamentary and regional polls
due to be held alongside a presidential vote on March 4.
    The elections are the first since 2007 when President Mwai
Kibaki won a second term in office amid opposition accusations
of rigging, prompting deadly nationwide violence. 
    Most traders think the shilling will tend to weaken in the
run-up as importers stock up on dollars in case of a new round
of trouble.
    In stocks, the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main 20 share
index came off a two-year high reached in the previous
session, falling down 0.2 percent to 4,545.7 points.
    Banks led the loses as investors booked profits after a
two-weeks rally that sent the benchmark index more than 10
percent.
    "The financial services sector had witnessed a price rally
as early position taking ensued ahead of full year results,"
said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
    Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank
by assets, shed 5.1 percent to 32.75 shilling a share hitting an
all time high of 35 shillings on Wednesday.
    Equity Bank, the biggest bank by customer numbers,
fell 2.8 percent to 13.10 shillings a share.
    In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the 91-day
Treasury bills fell to 8.052 percent at an
oversubscribed sale from 8.105 percent last week.
 
    Government and corporate bonds worth 1.06 billion shillings
were traded on the NSE, down from 1.3 billion shillings traded
on Wednesday.    
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.