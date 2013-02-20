FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares retreat further on poor earnings
#Africa
February 20, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares retreat further on poor earnings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Main share index falls 1.1 percent on Wednesday
    * Shilling firms on tea inflows, seen pressured

 (Recast with stocks, FX closer)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A five-session retreat on Kenyan
shares turned into a rout on Wednesday as investors
disillusioned by below par company results sold stocks a head of
national elections
    The benchmark share index dropped 1.1 percent to a
two-week low of 4,502.75 points. The index is down about 4
percent since Feb 14.
    The shilling currency firmed slightly.
    "Enthusiasm seems to be fading by the day as companies
continue to post weaker than expected results," said Faith
Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities.
    The benchmark index rallied as much as 12 percent this year,
lifted by investors' interest in mainly banks that were expected
to perform well after interest rates fell in 2012 in tandem with
declining inflation.
    But lower-than expected full-year results from Barclays Bank
 and East African Breweries however threw that
notion off balance.  
    On Wednesday, East African Breweries, the most capitalised
stock on the bourse, fell 1.4 percent to 273 shillings per
share, while Equity Bank, the country's largest bank
by customers shed nearly 1 percent to 27.25 shillings a share.
    At market close at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 87.45/65 per dollar, slightly firmer than
Tuesday's close of 87.65/75.
    "There were some inflows from the tea side," said Ignatius
Chicha, head of markets at Citibank.
    However, the shilling has fallen 0.4 percent against the
greenback since Feb. 15 and is down 1.7 percent in the
year-to-date.
    Since early this year, importers have been amassing dollars
ahead of next month's closely-fought presidential election in
east Africa's biggest economy.
    The vote is the first since 2007's contested presidential
poll triggered nationwide violence. That unrest hammered the
shilling before a political deal spurred a rally.
    The Central Bank of Kenya has persistently come in to
support the local currency in the run-up to the March 4 poll,
draining liquidity from the money markets. 
    Traders said the local currency could weaken towards its 88
per dollar support level as importers buy the U.S. currency to
fund their end-month purchases.
    "It's leaning towards a weaker shilling, mainly on
end-of-month dollar demand," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at
Bank of Africa. "Elections jitters are also still in the
market."
    In the debt market, yields on the six-month, two-year and
15-year debt on auction on Wednesday all rose in an
oversubscribed sale. 
 (Editing by Toby Chopra)

