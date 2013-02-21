FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares halt five-session fall, shilling steady
#Africa
February 21, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares halt five-session fall, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* East African Breweries recovers
    * Shilling seen rangebound ahead of elections

 (Recasts with stocks, FX closer)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares barely halted a
five session retreat on Thursday as stocks received support from
bargain hunters, while the shilling held steady against the
dollar in a cautious market.
    The benchmark share index inched up 0.1 percent to
4.505.59 points. 
    The index had lost about 4 percent since Feb 14, as
investors rattled by lower-than-expected full-year results sold.
    "After losing ground in the last five days, stocks seems to
be gaining some support on favourable prices," said Faith Atiti,
an analyst at NIC Securities.
    East African Breweries, the most capitalised stock
on the Nairobi bourse, rose for the first time since it posted a
drop in its half-year pretax profit last Friday. It closed 1.8
percent up at 277 shillings a share.
    The shilling closed the session at 87.50/70 to the
dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 87.45/65.
    Traders said they expected the local currency to remain
rangebound ahead of national elections on March 4.
    "The FX (foreign exchange) market is on a pause," said
Duncan Kinuthia, head of markets at Commercial Bank of Africa.
    "We're only seeing [market players] who are seeking to
cover, but nobody is keen on taking positions before the
election." 
    The shilling has weakened 1.6 percent against the dollar so
far in 2013, with importers amassing dollars ahead of a tight
presidential election race in east Africa's biggest economy.
    The vote is the first since 2007's contested poll triggered
nationwide violence. The ensuing unrest hammered the shilling
before a political deal spurred a rally.
    In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the
benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 8.928 percent
from 8.213 percent last week. 
    In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth
935.2 million shillings were traded, down from 1.16 billion
shilling on Wednesday.
 ($1 = 87.5750 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia; editing by Ron Askew)

