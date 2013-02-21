UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares halt five-session fall, shilling steady

* East African Breweries recovers * Shilling seen rangebound ahead of elections (Recasts with stocks, FX closer) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares barely halted a five session retreat on Thursday as stocks received support from bargain hunters, while the shilling held steady against the dollar in a cautious market. The benchmark share index inched up 0.1 percent to 4.505.59 points. The index had lost about 4 percent since Feb 14, as investors rattled by lower-than-expected full-year results sold. "After losing ground in the last five days, stocks seems to be gaining some support on favourable prices," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. East African Breweries, the most capitalised stock on the Nairobi bourse, rose for the first time since it posted a drop in its half-year pretax profit last Friday. It closed 1.8 percent up at 277 shillings a share. The shilling closed the session at 87.50/70 to the dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 87.45/65. Traders said they expected the local currency to remain rangebound ahead of national elections on March 4. "The FX (foreign exchange) market is on a pause," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of markets at Commercial Bank of Africa. "We're only seeing [market players] who are seeking to cover, but nobody is keen on taking positions before the election." The shilling has weakened 1.6 percent against the dollar so far in 2013, with importers amassing dollars ahead of a tight presidential election race in east Africa's biggest economy. The vote is the first since 2007's contested poll triggered nationwide violence. The ensuing unrest hammered the shilling before a political deal spurred a rally. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 8.928 percent from 8.213 percent last week. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 935.2 million shillings were traded, down from 1.16 billion shilling on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.5750 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia; editing by Ron Askew)