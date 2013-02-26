UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling rises to 5-week high vs dollar

* Dollar demand down as investors wait for key polls * Shares of KCB, KenGen lift main stock index (Adds markets close, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed to a five-week high against the dollar on Tuesday due to sluggish demand for dollars ahead of a presidential election scheduled for March 4. In the stock market, shares of Kenya Commercial Bank and electricity generator KenGen jumped, pushing the main index higher after two days of losses. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.15/35 against the dollar, off its intraday high of 87.00/20 last reached on Jan 22, but still slightly up from Monday's close of 87.25/45. "How the shilling behaves going forward will depend largely on the election outcome," Said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Although the shilling has fallen 1.3 percent against the U.S. currency this year, it has held its own in the run-up to the hotly contested election, surprising analysts who expected it to weaken sharply. Market participants said they had expected the shilling at about 88.00 per dollar in the run-up to the first nationwide election since a disputed presidential poll in 2007 unleashed weeks of ethnic violence across the country. It fell to a one-year low of 87.80/88.00 in late January after liquidity surged in the money markets as risk-averse investors opted for short-term financial assets ahead of the polls. That prompted the central bank to actively intervene to prop up the shilling by selling dollars to banks and mopping up of excess liquidity from the market through repurchase agreements. During Tuesday's trading session, it sought to mop up 10 billion shillings ($114.6 million, received bids worth 3.95 billion shillings and accepted them all at 9.5 percent. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main share index, NSE-20, inched up 0.12 percent to finish at 4,469.19 points. Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, jumped 6.1 percent to close at 39.25 shillings per share due to expectations that it will post strong earnings for 2012. The bank, which will unveil the numbers on Thursday, had earlier hit a new all-time high of 39.50 shillings per share. "Investors expect the bank to report good profits backed by strong growth in interest income," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. KenGen, the country's main power producer, jumped 7.4 percent to 11.60 shillings ahead of its first-half earnings that are also expected to show strong growth. The company commissioned new geothermal power plants last year and the extra electricity generated is projected to boost its earnings for the six months ended December. On the debt market, bonds worth 858.7 million shillings were traded, up from 740 million shillings traded on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Ron Askew)