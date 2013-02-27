UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling, shares rally on peaceful vote bet

* Shilling records biggest intraday gain this year * Main share index adds a percentage point * Investors attribute gains to polls optimism (Adds markets close, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling recorded its biggest daily gain against the dollar this year on Wednesday to hit a six-week high due to optimism around a presidential vote next week while shares rose. Traders said investors were betting the closely contested Presidential vote on March 4 will not result in ethnic violence witnessed after the last election in 2007. The shilling rallied 1.2 percent to close the session at 86.20/30 against the dollar, a level last touched on Jan 14, and stronger than Tuesday's close of 87.15/35. "Foreigners are selling dollars to buy into local stocks and bonds. That has triggered other players to sell dollars too," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The local currency has gained 1.8 percent from a one-year low of 87.80/88.00 it hit on Jan. 29, after liquidity surged in the money markets as risk-averse investors opted for short-term financial assets ahead of the polls. The central bank has been actively intervening to support the shilling by mopping up excess liquidity from the money markets and occasionally selling dollars to banks. The shilling is down only 0.2 percent against the dollar in the year-to-date, surprising analysts who had expected it to trade at about 88.00 per dollar in the run-up to the polls. "The market is betting on smooth elections. Just look at some equity counters," said a trader at another commercial bank. The main NSE-20 share index rose 1 percent to close at 4,513.55 points, as investors bought into the positive sentiments around the elections. "The market was upbeat today, literally shrugging off any election related fears. Most stocks have gained some ground backed by the fair price," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. KenGen, the country's main electricity producer, rose for the third straight session, adding 5.6 percent to 12.25 shillings as the market expected it to post higher earnings for its first-half ended December. The firm posted a 14 percent jump in its half-year pretax profit to 2.43 billion shillings. The earnings were unveiled after markets had closed. Equity Bank, the country's biggest bank by customers, rose 3.7 percent to 27.75 shillings ahead of its full-year earnings on Thursday, which are also expected to be positive. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills rose to 12.362 percent at auction, while the 182-day bills interest rate rose to 9.084 percent. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.9 billion shillings were traded, up from 858.7 million shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)