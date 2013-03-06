FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Kenya shilling falls 1 pct on delayed election results
March 6, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Kenya shilling falls 1 pct on delayed election results

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Shilling falls for the first time in nine sessions
    * Anxiety grips investors as vote counting drags on
    * Banks stocks lift main share index

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, March 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling 
weakened 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday due to
concerns that delays in the announcement of presidential
election results would prompt rivals to challenge the outcome.
    In stocks, the benchmark index rose for the second
session after the vote, as investors focussed on expectations
that listed firms will continue to perform strongly helped by
robust economic growth.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 86.60/80 to the dollar, 1 percent weaker than
85.75/95 at Tuesday's close.
    The shilling had firmed for seven straight sessions to an
18-week high to 85.10 per dollar on Tuesday, a day after voting
passed off peacefully, but gave up those gains when it became
clear the result would not emerge swiftly.
    "We thought we would have the results within 48 hours," said
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa
said. "In the absence of any news, people are not going to sit
pretty."
    Counting since Monday's vote has been slow, and a new
electronic voter system has been plagued by hitches, leading to
complaints by political parties and anxiety among voters fearful
that a flawed process could lead to another violent dispute. 
    Provisional results show Uhuru Kenyatta, a politician wanted
for crimes against humanity in The Hague over post-poll violence
in 2007 that left more than 1,200 people dead, was ahead of
Prime Minister Raila Odinga. 
    But almost 60 percent of polling stations have yet to
report.
    However, the shilling is only down 0.6 percent so far this
year, after growing confidence about a relatively peaceful
election outcome helped put it among the region's best
performers.
    "If the volatility is too much, the central bank will be
forced to step in," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.
    The central bank has been intervening in the market by
draining excess shillings via repurchase agreements and
occasionally selling dollars directly to the commercial bank to
stem a sharp fall of the shilling. 
    The unrest in 2007/8 hit the Kenyan economy hard and sent
shockwaves through neighbouring countries which rely on its
Mombasa port as a gateway for trade in the region.
    In Uganda, Kenya's largest trade partner in the region, the
shilling weakened slightly on Wednesday, as investors
concerned abou the Kenyan delays bought dollars. 
    At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 share
index rose 0.3 percent to 4,546.83 points led by bank stocks.
    Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst, said investors were
positive on Kenya's economic outlook and betting that the
delayed elections tally will not result in any disturbance.
    "Equity investors are prepared to take the shilling discount
in order to get in," Satchu said. The bourse's bullish tone "is
evidenced in today's performance which has looked through the
election delay."
    Equity Bank, the country's biggest bank by
customers, jumped 5.3 percent to a more than two-year high of 30
shillings a share, extending a four straight session rally after
it reported a 36 percent rise in pretax profits. 
    Standard Chartered Bank, climbed 4.3 percent to
291 shillings a share ahead of its full-year results expected
next week.
    "Strong results and improved dividends may sustain the
uptrend in share prices," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at
Africa Investment Bank.
    In the debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's
364-day Treasury bills rose to 12.542 percent at 
auction, while the 182-day bills interest rate rose
to 9.697 percent. 
    In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.66 billion 
shillings ($19 million) were traded, up from 35.5 million
shillings on Tuesday.
 ($1 = 85.5000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
