UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares retreat on profit taking, shilling steady
#Africa
March 13, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares retreat on profit taking, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shares fall 1.5 percent after two days of huge gains
    * Presidential election petition, ICC a concern for markets
    * Shilling seen targeting 85.00 resistance level vs dollar

 (Recast with stocks, markets close)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares fell on
Wednesday as the market corrected from a two-session surge
triggered by last week's peaceful election, while the shilling
held steady against the dollar.
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 1.5 percent
to 4,911.45 points after gaining 7 percent in the last two
sessions.
    "This is just mere profit-taking by speculative investors,"
said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
    Kenyan shares surged in the two sessions after Uhuru
Kenyatta was declared the winner in a close presidential race,
which did not lead to a run-off, or spark violence similar to
the 2007 post-election chaos when more than 1,200 people were
killed.
    Analysts said the peaceful outcome had given investors an
added impetus to buy assets in East Africa's biggest economy,
but a legal challenge to the result and the possible
international trial of the winner could dampen enthusiasm.
 
    "We still have underlying support for the market in demand
by investors who are looking at expected growth in the economy
once the election petition cloud is out of the way," Lugalia
said.
    Shares in Equity Bank, the country's largest bank
by customers and one of the most traded stocks on the Nairobi
bourse, plunged 6 percent to 31.50 shillings each.
    In foreign exchange, the shilling ended steady at
85.25/45 against the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, the
same level it closed at on Tuesday.
    Traders said the local currency could firm to 85.00 per
dollar, helped by foreign investors streaming into the stock
market after the election.
    "Foreigners selling dollars to buy into the stocks market is
one of the reasons the shilling has gained this week," said
Chris Rwengo, head of trading at Standard Chartered Bank.
    The shilling has gained 1 percent since the poll results
were announced, lifted by a return of business confidence and
greater activity by importers who had covered their dollar
requirements in the run-up to the election.
    The local currency is 1 percent stronger against the dollar
so far this year.
    On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Kenya held its main interest
rate at 9.50 percent for the first time since July
2012 as it assesses the state of the economy after the election.
 
     In the debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's
364-day Treasury bills inched up to 12.959 percent at
 auction, while the 182-day bills yield rate rose to
10.182 percent. 
    In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.38 billion
shillings ($16.2 million) were traded, up from 530 million
shillings on Tuesday.
 ($1 = 85.3750 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

