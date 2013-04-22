UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares extend fall, shilling steady

* Shilling seen firming due to inflows into bonds * Shares fall for seven straight sessions (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index fell for the seventh straight session to a four-week low, weighed down by profit taking after a post election rally, while the shilling was steady. The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.6 percent to 4,839.49 points, a level last reached on March 27. The index has declined about 4 percent since April 11, mainly due to investors taking profits following a 12 percent rally that followed a largely peaceful election. The index is still up 18 percent so far this year. "Pronounced selling pressure across the bourse has pushed the index lower," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "But the bear-run could be checked by investors positioning for first quarter (company) results." Nation Media Group, the region's leading media house, dropped a further 3.1 percent to 278 shillings a share. It has lost a third of its value since April 12 after going ex-dividend and shedding rights to a 1-for-5 bonus issue. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at 83.80/84.00 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close, barely changed from Friday's close of 83.85/84.05. Traders said they expected the local currency to gain from offshore investors buying into Treasury bonds on sale later this week. "The biggest factor this week is the bond auction. A lot of dollar inflows are expected from that," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. "We saw some foreign sellers in the market from mid last week and we expect that to continue." The central bank is scheduled to auction five-year and 15-year Treasury bonds worth up to 25 billion shillings ($298.3 million) on Wednesday. Investors have piled into Kenyan assets in recent weeks after the country held a peaceful presidential election on March 4, a contrast to the previous poll five years ago that resulted in post-election violence after the results were disputed. Yields on government securities rose in the run-up to the vote because of concerns about a repeat of the unrest of 2008. The shilling has firmed 2.7 percent so far this year mainly due to the calm vote. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.78 billion shillings were traded, slightly lower than Friday's from 1.79 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Toby Chopra)