UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares snap 10-session fall, shilling dips

* Importer dollars orders weigh shilling down * Shilling seen firming on bond payments * Safaricom hits 57-month high (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling dipped on Friday, weighed down by dollar demand from importers and banks covering their positions before the weekend, while shares rose for the first time in two weeks. Traders said the shilling could firm next week, however, aided by foreign investors selling dollars to pay for bonds bid for at an auction last Wednesday. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.75/95 per dollar, slightly weaker than Thursday's close of 83.65/85. "There is some slight demand for dollars on banks position-squaring ahead of the weekend and a bit of corporate end-month demand," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "We expect some good flows to come into the bond market next week." The central bank auctioned five- and 15-year bonds worth a total of 25 billion shillings ($298.51 million) on Wednesday. It received bids worth 56.6 billion shillings and accepted 35.8 billion shillings. Payment for the bonds is due on Monday, traders said. The central bank has also been mopping up liquidity from the market using repurchase agreements and term auction deposits to support the shilling by making it more expensive to hold long dollar positions. The shilling is 2.8 percent stronger versus the dollar so far this year. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose for the first time since April 11, up 0.4 percent to 4,785.38 points. The index had dipped 5.4 percent as investors took profit on a post vote rally. "I think most counters are now overbought and investor are seeking to re-enter at low prices," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. Telecoms provider Safaricom, the most traded stock on the Nairobi bourse, rose 0.8 percent to 6.65 shillings as investors piled into its shares ahead of full-year results on May 14. Safaricom touched an almost five-year high of 6.70 shillings during the session and is up 31 percent so far this year. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.1 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Patrick Graham)