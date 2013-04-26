FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares snap 10-session fall, shilling dips
April 26, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares snap 10-session fall, shilling dips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Importer dollars orders weigh shilling down
    * Shilling seen firming on bond payments
    * Safaricom hits 57-month high

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, April 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling dipped on
Friday, weighed down by dollar demand from importers and banks
covering their positions before the weekend, while shares rose
for the first time in two weeks.
    Traders said the shilling could firm next week,
however, aided by foreign investors selling dollars to pay for
bonds bid for at an auction last Wednesday.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.75/95 per dollar, slightly weaker than Thursday's
close of 83.65/85.
    "There is some slight demand for dollars on banks
position-squaring ahead of the weekend and a bit of corporate
end-month demand," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa. 
    "We expect some good flows to come into the bond market next
week."
    The central bank auctioned five- and 15-year bonds worth a
total of 25 billion shillings ($298.51 million) on Wednesday. It
received bids worth 56.6 billion shillings and accepted 35.8
billion shillings. 
    Payment for the bonds is due on Monday, traders said.
    The central bank has also been mopping up liquidity from the
market using repurchase agreements and term auction deposits to
support the shilling by making it more expensive to hold long
dollar positions. 
    The shilling is 2.8 percent stronger versus the dollar so
far this year.
    In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose
for the first time since April 11, up 0.4 percent to 4,785.38
points. The index had dipped 5.4 percent as investors took
profit on a post vote rally.
    "I think most counters are now overbought and investor are
seeking to re-enter at low prices," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an
analyst at Tsavo Securities.
    Telecoms provider Safaricom, the most traded stock
on the Nairobi bourse, rose 0.8 percent to 6.65 shillings as
investors piled into its shares ahead of full-year results on
May 14.
    Safaricom touched an almost five-year high of 6.70 shillings
during the session and is up 31 percent so far this year.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings were
traded, up from 1.1 billion shillings on Thursday.
 (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Patrick Graham)

