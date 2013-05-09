UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, shares up on foreign investors orders

* Kenyan shilling seen firming as foreigners buy shares * Central bank rate cut renews investors interest in banks (Adds stocks report) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday, supported by foreign investors buying local shares, which rose for a seventh straight session. Most listed companies are scheduled to announce first quarter financial results this month. By the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks were quoting the shilling at 83.60/80 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 83.70/80. "There is a lot of foreign interest on the large cap stocks, especially banks, since they expect a good reporting season," said Dickson Magecha, a foreign exchange dealer at Standard Chartered Bank. "We expect these flows to continue in coming sessions." Kenya's main share index has rallied 18 percent this year, buoyed by a peaceful election, a stable currency and low inflation rate. The benchmark index ended Thursday's session 0.2 percent higher at 4,917.46 points. Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities, said shares were also helped higher by the central bank's 100 basis-points rate cut on Tuesday. "This (rate cut) coupled with strong Q1 results have seen renewed interest on banks in anticipation of accelerated growth in lending as interest rates come off," Atiti said. Equity Bank, the largest bank by customers, rose 3.1 percent to 33.25 shilling per share after it posted a 21 percent rise in pretax profit on Monday. The weighted average yield on 91-day Treasury bills sold on Thursday fell to 9.887 percent from 10.104 percent last week. {ID:nL6N0DQ2LD] In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.9 billion shillings ($22.7 million) were traded, down from 2.3 billion shillings traded on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by)