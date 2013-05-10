UPDATE 1-Kenya Power drags down Nairobi share index, shilling weakens

* Kenya Power drops 4.3 pct after govt rejects tariff increase * Safaricom shares fall on profit taking * Shilling seen firming as foreigners buy shares (Recasts with stocks report) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index snapped a seven session rally on Friday, dragged down by power stocks after the government rejected a proposed tariff increase by electricity distributor Kenya Power. The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.7 percent to 4,888.97 points. It had gained 3.2 percent since hitting a seven-week low on April 29. Shares in Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity distributor, plunged 4.3 percent to 17.95 shillings after the government rejected the company's request to hike a monthly fee charged to industry by 200 percent. "Kenya Power was banking on the tariff increase to cover some of its costs, including its capital expenses," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. KenGen, Kenya's main electricity generating firm, dropped 3.7 percent to 14.50 shillings. It sells all its electricity to Kenya Power for onward transmitting to consumers. Another energy company, fuel marketer KenolKobil, fell 3.5 percent to 9.55 shillings, while Safaricom, the country's biggest cell phone network provider and the bourse's most traded stock, shed 3.5 percent to 6.95 shillings. Atiti said Safaricom drew profit taking after hitting a near five-year high of 7.40 shillings on Wednesday. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling weakened slightly to 83.70/90 per dollar, from 83.60/80 on Thursday. "There is a bit of corporate demand for dollars. They feel the shilling gains have bottomed out at 83.60," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. Some traders, however, said the shilling, which has firmed 2.8 percent so far this year, should get some support from foreign investors selling dollars to buy local shares. The central bank cut its main lending rate by 100 basis point on Tuesday, to 8.5 percent, and that, along with strong first-quarter company results, has renewed foreign interest in Kenyan assets on expectations for an acceleration in economic growth. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.8 billion shillings ($33.47 million) were traded, up from 1.9 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)