UPDATE 1-Kenya Power drags down Nairobi share index, shilling weakens
#Africa
May 10, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya Power drags down Nairobi share index, shilling weakens

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Kenya Power drops 4.3 pct after govt rejects tariff
increase
    * Safaricom shares fall on profit taking
    * Shilling seen firming as foreigners buy shares

 (Recasts with stocks report)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index snapped
a seven session rally on Friday, dragged down by power stocks
after the government rejected a proposed tariff increase by
electricity distributor Kenya Power.
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.7 percent
to 4,888.97 points. It had gained 3.2 percent since hitting a
seven-week low on April 29.
    Shares in Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity
distributor, plunged 4.3 percent to 17.95 shillings after the
government rejected the company's request to hike a monthly fee
charged to industry by 200 percent. 
    "Kenya Power was banking on the tariff increase to cover
some of its costs, including its capital expenses," said Faith
Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities.
    KenGen, Kenya's main electricity generating firm,
dropped 3.7 percent to 14.50 shillings. It sells all its
electricity to Kenya Power for onward transmitting to consumers.
    Another energy company, fuel marketer KenolKobil,
fell 3.5 percent to 9.55 shillings, while Safaricom,
the country's biggest cell phone network provider and the
bourse's most traded stock, shed 3.5 percent to 6.95 shillings.
    Atiti said Safaricom drew profit taking after hitting a near
five-year high of 7.40 shillings on Wednesday.
    In the foreign exchange market, the shilling weakened
slightly to 83.70/90 per dollar, from 83.60/80 on Thursday.
    "There is a bit of corporate demand for dollars. They feel
the shilling gains have bottomed out at 83.60," said Sheikh
Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank.
    Some traders, however, said the shilling, which has firmed
2.8 percent so far this year, should get some support from
foreign investors selling dollars to buy local shares.
    The central bank cut its main lending rate by 100 basis
point on Tuesday, to 8.5 percent, and that, along with strong
first-quarter company results, has renewed foreign interest in
Kenyan assets on expectations for an acceleration in economic
growth.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 2.8 billion shillings
($33.47 million) were traded, up from 1.9 billion shillings on
Thursday.
    
($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
