Safaricom rallies on FY profit leap, shilling flat

NAIROBI, May 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Safaricom climbed 3.6 percent after Kenya's biggest telecoms firm posted a surge in full-year profit underpinned by strong growth in non-voice revenues. Safaricom, 40-percent owned by Britain's Vodafone, said pretax profit leapt 47 percent to 25.5 billion shillings ($304.3 million) on the back of a 16 percent growth in revenue. Its M-PESA money transfer system that uses mobile handsets was a "major revenue driver", it said, raking in some 22 billion shillings in revenue, about 18 percent of total earnings. "The results were in line with our expectations but still impressive," said Judd Murigi, an analyst at African Alliance. "Forty percent growth in earnings for a fairly mature company is quite good." Kenya Commercial Bank was the biggest loser on the benchmark NSE-20 index , down as much 8.8 percent after its stock started trading ex-dividend. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling traded flat but was seen firming in coming days thanks to anticipated dollar inflows from tea exporters. At 0820 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.75/95 to the dollar, the same as Monday's close. "I think it will ... remain where it is. Now we start looking out for tea inflows, which will start happening tomorrow," Ignatius Chicha, head of trading at Citibank, said. Tea is Kenya's leading foreign-currency earner and is sold in the port city of Mombasa every Monday and Tuesday. Exporters typically then convert their earnings into shillings to pay farmers and cover operational expenses. "We anticipate that as the week progresses, activity expected from the farm sector will prompt some action," Commercial Bank of Africa said in a market report. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and David Holmes)