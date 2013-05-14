UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares dip on KCB, shilling steady

* Safaricom closes higher on strong full year results * Main share index down, Kenya Commercial Bank weighs * Shilling steady (Recasts with markets close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, May 14 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) shares fell for the third straight session on Tuesday after the stock started trading ex-dividend. The shilling held steady. KCB, east Africa's largest bank by assets, recovered to close 5.3 percent lower at 40.50 shillings, after losing as much 8.8 percent. Stock analysts said that despite posting a 26 percent rise in its first quarter pretax profit, the earnings were below market consensus. A rise in the share price of Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms firm following a surge in full-year profit, was not enough to reverse the index's slide. Safaricom rose 4.3 percent to an intraday high of 7.20 shillings before paring some gains to end at 2.9 percent higher at 7.10 shillings. The firm, 40-percent owned by Britain's Vodafone, said pretax profit leapt 47 percent. Analysts said KCB's performance was "disappointing". "People have had time now to sit down and look through the numbers," Eva Njuguna, a analyst at Sterling Investment. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell 21.24 points, or 0.44 percent to 4,844.81 points. The shilling was flat at 83.75/95 to the dollar but was seen firming. "Now we start looking out for tea (sales) inflows, which will start happening tomorrow," said Ignatius Chicha, head of trading at Citibank. Tea is Kenya's leading foreign-currency earner and is sold in the port city of Mombasa every Monday and Tuesday. Exporters typically then convert their earnings into shillings to pay farmers and cover operational expenses. The central bank mopped up a total 10 billion shillings using repurchase agreements and term auction deposits. The bank' regular liquidity mop-ups in the money markets since last year have lent support the shilling by making it slightly more costly to hold onto long dollar positions. Government bonds valued at 2.20 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.50 billion shillings traded on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)