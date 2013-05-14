FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares dip on KCB, shilling steady
May 14, 2013 / 3:15 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares dip on KCB, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Safaricom closes higher on strong full year results
    * Main share index down, Kenya Commercial Bank weighs
    * Shilling steady

 (Recasts with markets close)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, May 14 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)
 shares fell for the third straight session on Tuesday
after the stock started trading ex-dividend.
    The shilling held steady.
    KCB, east Africa's largest bank by assets, recovered to
close 5.3 percent lower at 40.50 shillings, after losing as much
8.8 percent. Stock analysts said that despite posting a 26
percent rise in its first quarter pretax profit, the earnings
were below market consensus. 
    A rise in the share price of Safaricom, Kenya's
biggest telecoms firm following a surge in full-year profit, was
not enough to reverse the index's slide. 
    Safaricom rose 4.3 percent to an intraday high of 7.20
shillings before paring some gains to end at 2.9 percent higher
at 7.10 shillings. The firm, 40-percent owned by Britain's
Vodafone, said pretax profit leapt 47 percent.
 
    Analysts said KCB's performance was "disappointing". 
    "People have had time now to sit down and look through the
numbers," Eva Njuguna, a analyst at Sterling Investment. 
    The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
 fell 21.24 points, or 0.44 percent to 4,844.81 points.
    The shilling was flat at 83.75/95 to the dollar but
was seen firming. "Now we start looking out for tea (sales)
inflows, which will start happening tomorrow," said Ignatius
Chicha, head of trading at Citibank.
    Tea is Kenya's leading foreign-currency earner and is sold
in the port city of Mombasa every Monday and Tuesday. Exporters
typically then convert their earnings into shillings to pay
farmers and cover operational expenses.
    The central bank mopped up a total 10 billion shillings
using repurchase agreements and term auction deposits. 
    The bank' regular liquidity mop-ups in the money markets
since last year have lent support the shilling by making it
slightly more costly to hold onto long dollar positions.
    Government bonds valued at 2.20 billion shillings were
traded, down from 2.50 billion shillings traded on Monday.    
 (Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)

