FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Safaricom drags Kenyan shares lower, shilling steady
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
May 20, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Safaricom drags Kenyan shares lower, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Safaricom, KenolKobil drag share index lower
    * Shilling seen gaining further during the week

 (Adds details on stock prices, shilling closing rate)
    NAIROBI, May 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Kenya's top telecoms
operator Safaricom fell on Monday after hitting a
five-year high last week, nudging the Nairobi bourse lower,
while the shilling was steady.
    The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index, which has gained
20.5 percent in the year to date, closed 0.37 percent lower at
4,960.30 points.
    Safaricom, usually the bourse's most traded stock, fell 2.09
percent, while oil marketer KenolKobil was down 7.4
percent. 
    Traders said Safaricom shares, which jumped last week after
announcing bumper annual profits, closed lower on Monday due to
profit-taking. They closed at 7.00 shillings from 7.15 shillings
on Friday.
    "It's just normal correction after the upward trajectory for
a while, I think over a month. I think it's expected (of) people
to take profit," Virginia Wairimu, an analyst at Suntra
Investment Bank.
    KenolKobil, which had in recent sessions gained on takeover
speculation, closed the session at 10.60 shillings from 11.45
shillings on Friday.
    At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling - which has strengthened 2.7 percent so far this year -
at 83.85/95 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of
83.80/90.
    Traders said the local currency lost some of its earlier
gains due to dollar demand from energy sector importers.
However, they said short term and medium term outlook for the
shilling was positive.
    March's peaceful presidential election, a stable currency
and Kenya's relatively low inflation rate have all contributed
to lifting investor confidence.
    "We have the NSE equity report, saying foreign participation
was robust. I think (foreign exchange) is one of the asset
classes that should be attractive," said Dickson Magecha, a
trader at Standard Chartered Bank.
    On the bond market, government bonds worth 1.92 billion
shillings were traded, down from 4.31 billion shillings on
Friday.
    This week, the central bank will auction 10 billion
shillings' worth of the 20-year bond and 10 billion
shillings worth of the 91-day, 182-day and
364-day Treasury bills.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.