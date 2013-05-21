UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls vs dollar, shares rise

* Shilling pressured by energy importers buying dollars * Inflows into bond auction seen supporting shilling * Increased foreign buys lifts shares (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday, weighed down by energy sector importers buying dollars on the view that the local currency's gains have bottomed out, while shares rose. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.10/30 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than Monday's close of 83.85/95. "There is some demand from the energy guys. They feel that the shilling had been at 83.90 for so long and it may have run out of gains," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The shilling is 2.4 percent stronger so far this year. Some traders, however, expect the shilling to strengthen in the coming days from foreign investors selling dollars to buy into local debt securities. The central bank will auction 10 billion shillings ($119 million) worth of 20-year bonds on Wednesday. It also plans to sell 10 billion shillings worth of Treasury bills this week. "Shilling-denominated assets continue to offer better returns as compared to the near zero rates currently offered in the developed world," said Kenneth Karuga, a senior economist at Commercial Bank of Africa. In stocks, the main share index, which has gained 20 percent this year, added 0.4 percent to 4,978.65 points. Shares in East African Breweries rose 2.5 percent to 409 shillings each, while mobile phone service provider Safaricom recovered from a dip the previous session, gaining 1.4 percent to 7.10 shillings. The two firms are the highest-capitalisation stocks on the Nairobi bourse. "The market has picked up today on strong foreign participation," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. "EABL (East African Breweries) hit a record high of 420 shillings on sustained support from foreigners." In the debt market, government bonds worth 3.7 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.9 billion on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic)