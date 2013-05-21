FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls vs dollar, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
May 21, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls vs dollar, shares rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling pressured by energy importers buying dollars
    * Inflows into bond auction seen supporting shilling
    * Increased foreign buys lifts shares

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, May 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened on Tuesday, weighed down by energy sector importers
buying dollars on the view that the local currency's gains have
bottomed out, while shares rose.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.10/30 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than
Monday's close of 83.85/95.
    "There is some demand from the energy guys. They feel that
the shilling had been at 83.90 for so long and it may have run
out of gains," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking
Corporation. The shilling is 2.4 percent stronger so far this
year.
    Some traders, however, expect the shilling to strengthen in
the coming days from foreign investors selling dollars to buy
into local debt securities.
    The central bank will auction 10 billion shillings ($119
million) worth of 20-year bonds on Wednesday. It
also plans to sell 10 billion shillings worth of Treasury bills
this week.
    "Shilling-denominated assets continue to offer better
returns as compared to the near zero rates currently offered in
the developed world," said Kenneth Karuga, a senior economist at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
    In stocks, the main share index, which has gained
20 percent this year, added 0.4 percent to 4,978.65 points.
    Shares in East African Breweries rose 2.5 percent
to 409 shillings each, while mobile phone service provider
Safaricom recovered from a dip the previous session,
gaining 1.4 percent to 7.10 shillings.
    The two firms are the highest-capitalisation stocks on the
Nairobi bourse.
    "The market has picked up today on strong foreign
participation," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities.
"EABL (East African Breweries) hit a record high of 420
shillings on sustained support from foreigners."
    In the debt market, government bonds worth 3.7 billion
shillings were traded, up from 1.9 billion on Monday. 
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 ($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.