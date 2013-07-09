UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips, may weaken after interest rates held steady

* Central bank holds key lending rate at 8.50 pct * Egypt's unrest could hit tea inflows, hurt shilling * Banks shares gain on good first-half earnings bet (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday as importers bought dollars, with traders expecting the local currency to stay under pressure in coming days after the central bank held its key lending rate steady. The shilling was posted at 86.80/87.00 per dollar at the close of the markets, 0.2 percent weaker than Monday's close of 86.60/80. "With nothing having been done we expect status quo in the foreign exchange market. But the shilling will remain under pressure," said Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa. The central bank held its key benchmark lending rate at 8.5 percent on Tuesday after markets closed, citing the need to let previous cuts filter through as well as emerging risks like instability in Egypt. The shilling has lost 1.2 percent since July 3, in line with other emerging market currencies, weakening against the dollar after strong U.S. jobs growth increased the chances of the Federal Reserve rolling back its stimulus in coming months. The drop has been fuelled further by civil unrest in Egypt, the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea. The commodity is the top hard currency earner for the country and is sold every Monday and Tuesday at the port city of Mombasa. Results of the auction were not yet available. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index gained 0.5 percent to 4,600.45 points, led up by banks as investor bet they will post good results for the first-half of the year. "As we approach the earnings season we are seeing a lot of activity on the bank stocks. That's why we're seeing the upward momentum on those counters," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. Barclays Bank rose 1.8 percent to 16.85 shillings a share, while Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers, climbed 1.5 percent to 33.75 shillings. In debt, bonds worth 2.4 billion shillings ($27.6 million)were traded up from 612 million shillings exchanged on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)