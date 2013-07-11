UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling hits five-month low, shares rise

* Shilling seen pressured by Egypt's unrest * Central bank could intervene to prop shilling - traders * Stocks gains on strong H1 result bet after calm vote (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 11 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling hit a five-month low on Thursday as steel manufacturers bought dollars with traders anticipating that the central bank would intervene to support the currency, while shares gained for the third straight session. The shilling was posted at 87.20/30 to the dollar by the 1300 GMT close, a level last touched on Feb. 22 and 0.3 percent weaker than Wednesday's close of 86.85/87.05. "We saw some guys from steel industry buying (dollars) and there is still massive demand out there," said a trader at one commercial bank. "The central bank may in more than one way intervene to support the shilling," he added. The shilling has lost 1.5 percent to the dollar since July 3, in line with other risky assets, on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start unwinding its stimulus. The drop may have been fuelled further by civil unrest in Egypt, the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea. Egyptian buyers were absent in the weekly tea auction on Tuesday. After a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday that left lending rates unchanged, the central bank said the unrest could have repercussions on the oil price and tea exports, a big foreign exchange earner. The bank intervened to sell unspecified amount of dollars on May 29 after the shilling had dropped 1.7 percent over five sessions. It has also actively mopped up liquidity on money market. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main share index climbed 0.4 percent to 4,658.48 points. The index has pared some of the loses it posted in June, when it lost over 8 percent. The recovery has been helped by investors buying stocks on expectation of solid first-half results thanks to a strengthening economy after peaceful elections in March. Barclays Bank rose 2.6 percent to 17.45 shillings per share, while mobile phone service provider Safaricom , the most capitalised stock on the bourse, added 2.2 percent to 6.90 shillings. In debt markets, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills rose to 5.759 percent at a primary auction , while bonds worth 755.1 million shillings ($8.7 million) were traded, down from 2.5 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Toby Chopra)