UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares hit 4-week high as foreign investors return
July 12, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares hit 4-week high as foreign investors return

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shares recovers from last month's losses, outlook bullish
    * Shilling pauses at 5-month low, central bank intervention
eyed

 (Recast with stocks, shilling's closing level)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, July 12 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares soared on Friday
to a four-week high as foreign investors returned to the market,
while the shilling ended steady with traders forecasting a
gloomy outlook.
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index jumped 1.3 percent
to 4,720.53 points, a level last reached on June 17. The index
is up 12.7 percent so far this year.
    It lost 8.2 percent in June when investors took profits on
this year's rally after a peaceful election. The decline was
driven by the prospect of an easing of U.S. economic stimulus
measures and concerns the government may bring back a capital
gains tax.
    "There is a sense that the (Kenyan) economy is going in the
right direction," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard
Investment Bank. "Some of the uncertainties like the VAT
(value-added tax) bill looks like it's going to be passed, and
the banks have also given in to the 10 percent duty on service
fee." 
    The government plans to charge VAT on more goods and
services and introduce other taxes to help plug a deficit in its
annual budget.
    Mobile phone service provider Safaricom, the most
capitalised stock on the bourse, rose 2.2 percent to 7.05
shilling a share. It accounted for 61 percent of the volume
traded on Friday.
    In foreign exchange, the shilling was posted at
87.25/35 to the dollar by the 1300 GMT market close, a new
five-month low, but barely changed from Thursday's close of
87.20/30.
    "We expect the shilling to remain under pressure in the days
ahead as dollar demand from oil marketers and manufacturers
continues," said Bank of Africa in a daily note.
    The shilling has lost 1.5 percent against the dollar since
July 3 and traders said they were watching out for any
intervention from the central bank to prop up the currency.
    The bank intervened to sell an unspecified amount of dollars
on May 29 after the shilling dropped 1.7 percent over five
sessions. It has also actively mopped up liquidity on money
markets. 
    The shilling initially slid with other emerging market
currencies when the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted it would soon
unwind its massive stimulus programme. It now faces pressure
from unrest in Egypt, the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea.
    Tea is Kenya's top foreign currency earner.
    Government bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings ($13.8
million)were traded, down from 755.1 million shillings on
Thursday.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 ($1 = 87.1500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia and Catherine Evans)

