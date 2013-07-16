FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms after central bank sells dollars
July 16, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms after central bank sells dollars

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Central bank intervenes for second day
    * Shares rally for the sixth session on H1 earnings bets

 (Adds central bank's intervention, shares)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, July 16 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
strengthened on Tuesday after the central bank sold dollars for
the second day running to prop up the currency.
    The shilling was stuck in a narrow range for most of the
session as players traded cautiously on expectations the bank
might act. It rallied 0.3 percent in the last hour of trade to
close at 86.75/85.
    "It looks like 88 is the bottom and the authorities don't
want (the shilling) below that," said a trader at one commercial
bank.
    The shilling had lost 2 percent since July 3, falling to a
five-month low of 87.55/75 in the previous session, before the
central bank intervened late in the day by selling dollars
directly to commercial banks.
    The currency came under pressure from a globally stronger
dollar and unrest in Egypt, which hit the country's tea exports,
a leading source of foreign exchange. Egypt is the biggest buyer
of Kenyan tea.
    "Whether the shilling will remain buttressed ...will depend
on sustained support from the monetary authorities," Commercial
Bank of Africa said in a market report.
    The central bank's foreign exchange reserves stands at 0.16
months above the statutory four months worth of import cover,
giving it some room to support the currency.
    The bank mopped up 4.6 billion shillings from the market via
14-day term auction deposits, all the bids it received for 6.5
billion shillings offer midway through the session.
    In the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index 
rose for the sixth straight session, adding 0.8 percent to
finish at 4,786.47 points, its highest level since June 14.
    Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank said
there was strong buying by institutional and foreign investors
ahead of the bulk of first-half earnings reports.
    "Second quarter results that have started trickling into the
market are giving people confidence that most firms will perform
well," Lugalia said.
    Mobile phone service provider Safaricom, the most
capitalised stock on the bourse, rose for the fourth straight
session, adding 1.4 percent to 7.40 shillings. The telecom group
won a court suit brought by a local micro finance firm over its
revamped mobile phone banking service, M-Shwari. 
    In the debt market, bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings ($14.9
million) were traded, down from 1.7 billion on Monday.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 ($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Duncan Miriri, John Stonestreet)

