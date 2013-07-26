FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling ends week firmer, seen pressured
July 26, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling ends week firmer, seen pressured

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling gains on bank selling dollars before weekend
    * Shilling seen weakening above 88 next week
    * Shares seen rising further on good first-half earnings

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
firmed on Friday as banks unwound their dollar positions before
the weekend, but traders said importers buying the U.S. currency
could weigh it down in days ahead.
    The shilling was posted at 87.20/40 to the dollar at the
1300 GMT market close, stronger then Thursday's close of
87.40/50.
    The shilling has been under pressure this month amid
importer demand for hard currency, while inflows from tea,
Kenya's top hard currency earner, have been hit by unrest in
Egypt - the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea.
    "It is a wait and see game for now, but the shilling is seen
tipping over (weakening past) the 88.00 mark next week if the
monetary authorities keep off the market," said Commercial Bank
of Africa in a daily note.
    The shilling got some support last week from the central
bank selling an unspecified amount of dollars, helping it
recover from a five-month low of 87.55/75.
    The bank has previously said it would only intervene in the
market to stem volatility on the local currency. It has also
been actively mopping up shilling liquidity from the market.
    At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
share index inched up for a second straight session, up
0.1 percent to 4,801.63 points.
    "The market seems to be sustained by the prospects of good
first half company performance," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst
at Tsavo Securities.
    Mobile phone service provider Safaricom, the most
capitalised stock on the bourse, climbed 1.4 percent to 7.15
shillings per share.
    In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 2.95 million
shillings ($33,700) was traded, down from 886 million shillings
previously.
 ($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
