UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling softens, shares edge up

* Shilling may firm on subdued importer dollar demand * Shares inch up on increased foreign investor activity (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 30 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling softened on Tuesday, weighed down by importers buying dollars to make end-of-month external payments, while shares inched up for the second day running. By the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.35/45 per dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 87.15/35. "There is still some importer dollar demand, but tomorrow being end-month we expect this pressure to taper off," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The shilling has lost 1.8 percent this month, due to heavy demand for hard currency, while inflows from tea, Kenya's top hard currency earner, have been hit by unrest in Egypt, the sector's biggest market. The shilling has fallen 1.4 percent so far this year. The central bank, which has been supporting the shilling via repurchase agreements and occasional dollar sales, stayed out of the money markets on Tuesday, saying its analysis showed liquidity was already tight. In the stocks market, the main NSE-20 share index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,796.97 points. "The market was relatively active today on enhanced foreign participation, (who are) taking positions ahead of the half-year results," said Faith Atiti, a trader at NIC Securities. Foreign investors accounted for 72 percent of the traded volume. Mobile phone service provider Safaricom, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, gained 1.4 percent to 7.25 shillings a share, while Co-operative Bank was up 1.3 percent to 15.90 shillings. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.6 billion shillings ($18.3 million) were traded, up from 595 million shillings on Monday. ($1 = 87.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Cowell)