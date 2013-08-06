FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Steady Kenyan shilling seen firming, shares flat
August 6, 2013 / 2:27 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Steady Kenyan shilling seen firming, shares flat

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling expected to firm to 87.00 on tight supply
    * Barclays Bank shares fall after H1 earnings drop

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held
steady on Tuesday, with traders tipping it to firm if the market
stays tight due to delays in the government releasing
development funding. Shares ended the session flat.
    By the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 87.35/45 per dollar, sticking to the narrow range it
has been trading in since last week.
    The weighted average interbank lending rate edged up for the
13th consecutive session to 9.6352 percent on Monday, from a low
of 6.6810 percent on July 17. 
    Higher rates in the money market make it attractive for
banks to hold the local currency and lend it to other banks on
the overnight window, curbing their appetite for dollars.
    "Many banks are opting not to hold dollar positions...,"
said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. "If the
tightness continues the shilling might firm towards 87.00." 
    Government spending slowed before March's parliamentary
election, but with a new cabinet in place since May there are
plans to spend billions on development projects outlined in the
budget, which traders say will boost liquidity in the market.
    In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index was
barely changed, finishing at 4,783.12 points.
    Shares in Barclays Bank fell 0.9 percent to 17.30
shillings each after the lender posted a 13 percent drop in
half-year pretax profit. 
    National Bank of Kenya rose 1.2 percent to 21.75
shillings after reporting a 3.5 percent rise in first half-
pretax profit to 944 million shillings.    
    "The decline indicates investor's disappointment in the half
year results," said Genghis Capital in a note, adding that most
companies have posted lower-than-expected earnings. 
    In the debt market, bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings ($13.7
million) were traded, down from 1.7 billion shillings on Monday.
  ($1 = 87.3500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia)

