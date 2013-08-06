UPDATE 1-Steady Kenyan shilling seen firming, shares flat

* Shilling expected to firm to 87.00 on tight supply * Barclays Bank shares fall after H1 earnings drop (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held steady on Tuesday, with traders tipping it to firm if the market stays tight due to delays in the government releasing development funding. Shares ended the session flat. By the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.35/45 per dollar, sticking to the narrow range it has been trading in since last week. The weighted average interbank lending rate edged up for the 13th consecutive session to 9.6352 percent on Monday, from a low of 6.6810 percent on July 17. Higher rates in the money market make it attractive for banks to hold the local currency and lend it to other banks on the overnight window, curbing their appetite for dollars. "Many banks are opting not to hold dollar positions...," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. "If the tightness continues the shilling might firm towards 87.00." Government spending slowed before March's parliamentary election, but with a new cabinet in place since May there are plans to spend billions on development projects outlined in the budget, which traders say will boost liquidity in the market. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index was barely changed, finishing at 4,783.12 points. Shares in Barclays Bank fell 0.9 percent to 17.30 shillings each after the lender posted a 13 percent drop in half-year pretax profit. National Bank of Kenya rose 1.2 percent to 21.75 shillings after reporting a 3.5 percent rise in first half- pretax profit to 944 million shillings. "The decline indicates investor's disappointment in the half year results," said Genghis Capital in a note, adding that most companies have posted lower-than-expected earnings. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings ($13.7 million) were traded, down from 1.7 billion shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)