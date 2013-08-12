FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flat Kenyan shilling seen supported by rising debt yields
#Africa
August 12, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Flat Kenyan shilling seen supported by rising debt yields

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held
steady on Monday, supported by rising government debt yields
which could help the local currency firm later in the week.
    Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.35/55 per dollar
at 0814 GMT, unchanged from Thursday's close of 87.30/50. Kenyan
markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday.
    The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182- and
364-day Treasury bills rose for the seventh straight
week at auction on Wednesday, while the 91-day T-bill jumped to
10.406 percent on Thursday from 8.754 percent at previous sale.
    "With the T-bill rates shooting up, that could become
supportive for the shilling going forward," said Duncan
Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
    The shilling, which has fallen about 1.5 percent this year,
has been stuck in a range of 87.25-87.55 for two weeks, largely
due to tight liquidity in the money markets.

  ($1 = 87.3500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)

