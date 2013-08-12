FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling eases, central bank injects liquidity
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 12, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling eases, central bank injects liquidity

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Central bank injects liquidity in money markets
    * Safaricom helps lift main share index

 (Adds stock prices, market close, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened on Monday, after the central bank offered liquidity
through reverse repurchase agreements (repo), while stocks
finished higher, lifted by telecoms firm Safaricom.
    At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
87.55/75 per dollar, down from Thursday's close of 87.30/50.
Kenyan markets were closed on Friday for a religious holiday.
    Traders said the shilling weakened after the central bank
injected 12.9 billion shillings into the money market using
reverse repos, at a weighted average rate of 8.921 percent. It
had sought to inject 18 billion shillings.
    "It was largely driven by the fact that the central bank was
in the market providing liquidity. So we saw a lot of demand
which was interbank driven," Ignatius Chicha, head of trading at
Citibank, said.
    The central bank has not offered a reverse repo since late
2011. It has instead actively mopped up liquidity from the money
markets using repos in order to keep the currency stable.
    In its latest weekly bulletin, the central bank said that
shilling liquidity had been tight, occasioned by funds
accumulating at the central bank while the government finalises
arrangements to make payments after the start of a new financial
year in July.
    "There has been a lot of tightness in the market. Government
was not spending," said Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at Kenya
Commercial Bank.
    The weighted average lending rate on the overnight borrowing
interbank market rose to 10.367 percent on Thursday, from 9.537
percent a week before, having risen for 17 straight sessions.
 
    "They do realise that the fact that the market is tight is
also getting reflected in the higher rates which they have to
pay on the Treasury bills," Chicha said.
    The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182- and
364-day Treasury bills rose for the seventh straight
week at auction last week, while the yield on the 91-day
Treasury bills jumped to 10.406 percent from 8.754 percent at
the previous sale.
    The shilling, which has lost 1.65 percent this year to date,
had been stuck in a range of 87.25-87.55 for two weeks, largely
due to the prevailing liquidity squeeze.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index added 12.47 points, or 0.26 percent higher, to close at
4,805.34 points, driven largely by a jump in the share price of
Safaricom.
    It closed at 7.85 shillings per share, up 1.94 percent after
rallying 3.8 percent to an intraday high of 8.00 shillings
earlier in the session.
    "Foreign clients are coming in and we are seeing diminishing
supply in the market. Most people are holding onto the shares,"
said a stocks analyst at a brokerage.
    Last month, Safaricom said it expected to reward its
shareholders with higher dividends this year because of a lack
of suitable acquisition targets. 
    In the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 2.97
billion shillings were traded, down from 6 billion shillings
traded on Thursday.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
  ($1 = 87.3500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Additonal reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.