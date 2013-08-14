UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling ends firmer, shares fall

* Central bank stays out of the reverse repo market * Interbank lending rate drops to 8.9 pct * Mumias Sugar shares drag main index down (Adds shilling firming, stocks, closing levels) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed on Wednesday as some commercial banks sold dollars after the central bank stopped selling the local currency, while Mumias Sugar dragged shares lower. By the 1300 GMT market close on Wednesday the shilling was posted at 87.45/65 to the dollar, firmer than Tuesday's close of 87.60/80. The central bank had increased shilling's liquidity in the previous two sessions by selling reverse repurchase agreements (repos), which weakened the local currency. Typically, when the central bank sells reverse repos to improve liquidity into the money markets, which makes it cheaper to hold long dollar positions. Traders said they had expected the bank will come in again on Wednesday, but it stayed out. The regulator's double shilling sale helped ease the overnight interbank lending rate for the first time in 18 sessions to 8.8981 percent on Tuesday from 10.3810 on Monday. "The central bank's injections seem to have worked since the interbank rate is coming down," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. In the stocks market, the main NSE-20 share index shed 0.2 percent to 4,799.06 points, weighed down by shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias. Mumias tumbled 9.3 percent to 3.40 shillings a share, a four-and-half year low, as investors expect its earnings to dwindle in the near-term. The miller warned in February that it expected its full-year profit to drop by more than a quarter. "We are seeing a lot of selling pressure by investors and we could see it go even lower," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's six-month and one-year Treasury bills rose for the eighth straight week at auction. Debt worth 72 million shillings ($821,000) were traded in the bonds secondary market, down from 1 billion on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)