UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling ends firmer, shares fall
August 14, 2013 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling ends firmer, shares fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Central bank stays out of the reverse repo market
    * Interbank lending rate drops to 8.9 pct
    * Mumias Sugar shares drag main index down

 (Adds shilling firming, stocks, closing levels)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
firmed on Wednesday as some commercial banks sold dollars after
the central bank stopped selling the local currency, while
Mumias Sugar dragged shares lower.
    By the 1300 GMT market close on Wednesday the shilling was
posted at 87.45/65 to the dollar, firmer than Tuesday's close of
87.60/80.
    The central bank had increased shilling's liquidity in the
previous two sessions by selling reverse repurchase agreements
(repos), which weakened the local currency. 
    Typically, when the central bank sells reverse repos to
improve liquidity into the money markets, which makes it cheaper
to hold long dollar positions.
    Traders said they had expected the bank will come in again
on Wednesday, but it stayed out. 
    The regulator's double shilling sale helped ease the
overnight interbank lending rate for the first time in 18
sessions to 8.8981 percent on Tuesday from 10.3810 on Monday.
 
    "The central bank's injections seem to have worked since the
interbank rate is coming down," said John Muli, a trader at
African Banking Corporation.
    In the stocks market, the main NSE-20 share index 
shed 0.2 percent to 4,799.06 points, weighed down by shares in
sugar grower and miller Mumias.
    Mumias tumbled 9.3 percent to 3.40 shillings a share, a
four-and-half year low, as investors expect its earnings to
dwindle in the near-term.
    The miller warned in February that it expected its full-year
profit to drop by more than a quarter. 
    "We are seeing a lot of selling pressure by investors and we
could see it go even lower," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at
Sterling Investment Bank.
    In the debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's
six-month and one-year Treasury bills rose for the eighth
straight week at auction. 
    Debt worth 72 million shillings ($821,000) were traded in
the bonds secondary market, down from 1 billion on Tuesday. 
 ($1 = 87.7000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
