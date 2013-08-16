FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling seen weaker on Egypt unrest, shares gain
August 16, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling seen weaker on Egypt unrest, shares gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling firms on banks selling dollars
    * Egypt unrest may hurt tea export inflows
    * Mumias, Safaricom lift main share index

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
firmed on Friday as banks sold dollars ahead of the weekend,
with traders saying the local currency could come under pressure
if tea exports are hurt by the turmoil in Egypt.
    By the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 87.30/50 per dollar, 0.2 percent stronger than
Thursday's close of 87.50/60.
    The currency has recovered from a slide earlier in the week
when the central bank boosted liquidity in the money markets via
reverse repurchase agreements on Monday and Tuesday. 
    "But given the scenario in Egypt and it being the main
importer of Kenyan tea, the shilling (could)... weaken in coming
days," said Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf Bank.
    Tea is the east African country's biggest foreign exchange
earner.
    Traders said the shilling could also come under pressure
over the next two weeks as importers buy dollars to settle
end-of-month payments.
    In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
 added 0.6 percent to 4,842.59 points, a nine-week high.
    Mumias, the country's largest sugarcane grower and
miller, jumped for the second day running, adding 9.6 percent to
close at 4 shillings a share on news that the government had
frozen issuing of licenses to sugar importers. 
    Sugar dumping by importers had caused local millers to hold
unusually large quantities of refined sugar, giving rise to
concerns their earnings could be curbed.
    Telecoms operator Safaricom, the most capitalised
stock on the bourse, rose 1.9 percent to finish at 8.05
shillings a share. It had earlier touched its record high of
8.15 shillings last hit on June 16, 2008.
    Daisy Lumumba, an analyst at Kingdom Securities, said
investors expect the firm to perform better this year due to
increased data usage and its mobile-money transfer platform.
    Last month, Safaricom said it expected to reward its
shareholders with higher dividends this year because of a lack
of suitable acquisition targets. 
    In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 1.1 billion
shillings was traded, up from 1.2 billion shillings previously.
 (Editing by Duncan Miriri)

