UPDATE 1-Strong tea inflows lift Kenyan shilling, shares dip
August 21, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Strong tea inflows lift Kenyan shilling, shares dip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Egypt tea buyers strong at sale despite unrest
    * Shilling seen pressured by importers buying dollars
    * EABL, Safaricom drag shares lower

 (Adds market close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
firmed on Wednesday helped by tea exporters selling dollars
after Tuesday's auction, while shares dipped for the second
straight session.
    The shilling was posted at 87.40/50 to the dollar by the
1300 GMT ,market close, slightly stronger than Tuesday's close
of 87.50/70.
    "Some unexpected dollar inflows from the tea sector have
supported the shilling," said a trader at one commercial bank. 
    "But that might not be enough to stop the weakening pressure
from importers."
    Traders had expected the shilling, which had dipped in the
last two sessions, to weaken further if the violence in Egypt,
one of the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea, hurt the commodity's
earnings this week.
    Tea brokers, however, said demand from traders who sell to
Egypt came through at the auctions on Monday and Tuesday,
despite the political violence in the aftermath of the overthrow
of President Mohamed Mursi. 
    Tea is Kenya's top hard currency earner.
    In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index shed 0.2
percent to 4,830.50 points.
    East African Breweries (EABL), the second-most
capitalised stock on the bourse, fell 2.9 percent to 305
shillings per share, extending its losses after it warned that
its full-year net profit would drop by more than a quarter.
 
    The brewer is scheduled to announce its earnings on Friday.
    Shares in telecoms operator Safaricom, the most
capitalised stock on the bourse, fell 1.8 percent to 8.05
shillings as investor booked profits after it hit all-time high
of 8.25 shillings. It has rallied 62 percent so far this year.
    "Safaricom could be entering an over-sold position and the
price might come down to about 7.50 shillings," said Eric Musau,
an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
    In the debt market, yield on the two-year and 10-year
Treasury bonds were unchanged in high demand, while the 182-day
and 364-day T-bills rates edged up. 
    Debt worth 400 million shillings ($4.6 million) were traded
in the secondary bonds market, up from 127 million on Tuesday.
 ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)

