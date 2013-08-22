FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, stocks bear-run persists
#Africa
August 22, 2013 / 3:03 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, stocks bear-run persists

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Importers demand for dollars weigh on shilling
    * Emerging markets sell-off, Egypt unrest a concern
    * Profit takers drag shares lower

 (Adds shilling's weakness, shares)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened on Thursday, weighed down by importers buying dollars
to pay for their routine end-of-month shipments while the
bear-run in shares persisted.
    The shilling was posted at 87.50/60 per dollar at the 1300
GMT market close, compared to Wednesday's close of 87.40/50.
    Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank,
said the shilling had come under pressure from importers buying
dollars to settle monthly payments. 
    He said investors were also exiting emerging markets after a
U.S Federal Reserve report kept alive expectations that it could
cut back its stimulus soon. Cheap Fed funds had powered recent
gains across developing markets.
    The market also expects the crisis in Egypt to hurt tea
flows, and pile pressure on the local currency. Egypt is one of
the biggest buyers of Kenya's tea, its top revenue earner.
    Local shares extended their slide for the third straight
session, with the main NSE-20 share index shedding 0.3
percent to 4,814.12 points.
    Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities, said shares were
lower on profit taking after a recent rally on the back of
interim corporate earnings.
    Shares in telecoms operator Safaricom, the most
capitalised stock on the bourse, extended its fall to a third
day running, down 1.2 percent to 7.95 shillings.
    Investors were booking profits after it hit all-time high of
8.25 shillings on Aug. 20, traders said.
    In the debt market, the yield on the three-month Treasury
bills dipped for the first time in eight weeks to
10.462 percent at a heavily subscribed sale. 
    Debt worth 271 million shillings ($3.1 million) was traded
in the secondary bonds market, from 400 million on Wednesday.
 ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
