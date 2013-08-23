UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling seen weaker, shares edge up

* Shilling vulnerable to end-month dollar demand * EABL stock rises despite FY profit drop on bargain hunting * KenolKobil swing to profitability lifts its shares (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday, with a bias to weaken next week on importers buying dollars to pay for routine end-month supplies, while shares edged up. By 1300 GMT the shilling was posted at 87.55/75 per dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 87.50/70. "With end-month dollar demand still in the market we may see some weakness on the shilling," a trader at a commercial bank said. Traders said the market will also be positioning for the central bank's next policy meeting, scheduled for Sept. 3. The bank held its main interest rate at 8.50 percent at its last meeting in July. "My expectation is a hold decision, because they (central bank) don't want to push rates higher, but they still want to support the currency," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index inched up 0.2 percent to 4,821.50 points. Shares in East African Breweries (EABL), the second-most capitalised stock on the bourse, climbed 1 percent to 308 shillings each, even after the company reported a 27 percent drop in its pretax earnings to 11.11 billion shillings ($127 million). The brewer's shares had lost 13 percent after it warned on Aug. 30, that its full-year net profit would drop by more than a quarter. "The market had largely factored in the results. However, the decline in final dividend may weaken support in the near term," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities, adding that some bargain hunters helped prop up the shares. KenolKobil rose 1.2 percent to 8.55 shillings per share after fuel marketer swung back to profitability in the first six month of 2013. It posted a 199 million shillings pretax profit in the first half, up from a 5.7 billion shillings loss in the same period last year. In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 251 million shillings was traded, down from 271 million shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)