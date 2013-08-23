FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling seen weaker, shares edge up
#Africa
August 23, 2013 / 2:42 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling seen weaker, shares edge up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling vulnerable to end-month dollar demand
    * EABL stock rises despite FY profit drop on bargain hunting
    * KenolKobil swing to profitability lifts its shares

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Friday, with a bias to weaken next week on importers
buying dollars to pay for routine end-month supplies, while
shares edged up.
    By 1300 GMT the shilling was posted at 87.55/75 per dollar,
barely changed from Thursday's close of 87.50/70.
    "With end-month dollar demand still in the market we may see
some weakness on the shilling," a trader at a commercial bank
said.
    Traders said the market will also be positioning for the
central bank's next policy meeting, scheduled for Sept. 3. The
bank held its main interest rate at 8.50 percent at its last
meeting in July.
    "My expectation is a hold decision, because they (central
bank) don't want to push rates higher, but they still want to
support the currency," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at
Kenya Commercial Bank.
    In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index inched up 0.2
percent to 4,821.50 points.
    Shares in East African Breweries (EABL), the
second-most capitalised stock on the bourse, climbed 1 percent
to 308 shillings each, even after the company reported a 27
percent drop in its pretax earnings to 11.11 billion shillings
($127 million). 
    The brewer's shares had lost 13 percent after it warned on
Aug. 30, that its full-year net profit would drop by more than a
quarter. 
    "The market had largely factored in the results. However,
the decline in final dividend may weaken support in the near
term," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities,
adding that some bargain hunters helped prop up the shares.
    KenolKobil rose 1.2 percent to 8.55 shillings per
share after fuel marketer swung back to profitability in the
first six month of 2013. 
    It posted a 199 million shillings pretax profit in the first
half, up from a 5.7 billion shillings loss in the same period
last year. 
    In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 251 million
shillings was traded, down from 271 million shillings on
Thursday.
 ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia)

