UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling holds steady, shares inch lower
#Africa
August 26, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling holds steady, shares inch lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Importer demand for dollars weigh on shilling
    * Shilling seen supported by high debt yields
    * Sugar maker Mumias falls on lower full-year earnings bet

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Drazen Jorgic and Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Monday as dollar demand from importers was offset by
investors lured to high-yielding government debt, while on the
stock market sugar maker Mumias led shares lower.
    The shilling was at 87.50/70 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT
market close, barely changed from Friday's close of 87.55/75.
    "Some end-month demand (for dollars) could put pressure on
the local unit," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
    "But we still don't expect a massive slide as interest rates
have been ticking up on government paper and that could remain
supportive."
    Kenyan debt yields have been rising over the past two
months, jumping to 10.46 percent at last week's sale of 91-day
paper from 5.10 percent in late June.
    Typically, higher rates makes it attractive for commercial
banks to hold shillings and to cut back on dollar holdings.
    In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index shed
0.3 percent to 4,806.48 points.
    Mumias, the country's largest sugarcane grower and miller,
fell 2.6 percent to 3.80 shillings per share, as investors
expected it to perform dismally for the full-year ended June.
    The miller warned in February that it expected its full-year
profit to drop by more than a quarter. 
    "Mumias has been hit by rampant cane poaching and the
looming impact of the expiry of COMESA safeguards in February
2014," said Ronald Lugalia, analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
    He said the stock was expected to stay below 4 shillings
before 2013 earnings are announced by the end of September.
    In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 415 million
shillings ($4.7 million) was traded, up from 251 million
shillings on Friday.
 ($1 = 87.6500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Edmund Blair)

