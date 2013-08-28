UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares extend slide, investors eye debt securities

* Investors exit stock market for high-yielding debt * Shilling supported by offshore interest in debt (Recasts with shares slide, shilling's close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares' bearish run extended to a third straight session on Wednesday as investors shifted focus to the debt market. The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.7 percent to 4,742.15 points. "The market has already factored in the half-year earnings and there is a shift towards the primary debt auctions since interest rates have gone up," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Kenyan Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, led the losses, down 3.4 percent to 43 shillings per share a day before it announced its first-half earnings. Atiti said investors were getting jittery after the bank delayed the release of its results. Telecoms operator Safaricom, the biggest capitalised stock on the market, fell 3.2 percent to 7.50 shillings, while Equity Bank, the largest bank by customers, shed 2.2 percent to 33.25 shillings. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at 87.50/70 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, unchanged from Tuesday's close. The shilling, which is down 1.7 percent this year, has been hemmed in within the 87.30-87.80 range for nearly two weeks, as foreign investors sold dollars to buy into high-yielding local debt. Yields on Kenyan debt rose steadily for eight straight weeks due to tight shilling supply in the market, but started falling at auctions last week after liquidity eased. "Good inflows are expected this week from foreign investors who are keen to purchase government short-term bills that are currently attracting good yields," said Bank of Africa in a daily note. In the debt market, yield on the 182-day Treasury bills inched up to 10.835 percent, while the 364-day bills rate dipped to 11.649 percent in an oversubscribed sale. Debt worth 2.5 billion shillings ($28.59 million) was traded in the secondary bonds market, up from 1.8 billion on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Edmund Blair, John Stonestreet)