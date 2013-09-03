UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling stable, may ease after central bank holds rates

* Central bank holds key rate for the second time * Shilling seen sliding towards 88 per dollar * Shares extend bear-run on profit-taking (Adds markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling is likely to remain under pressure after the central bank held its main interest rate steady as widely expected on Tuesday, while shares extended a week-long slide. The bank held its key lending rate at 8.50 percent, saying inflation was within an acceptable margin of its medium-term target for inflation. The decision came after the market had closed. Local banks quoted the shilling at 87.50/60 at the 1300 GMT market close, barely changed from Monday's close of 87.45/65. "I think for now the shilling is likely to get to 88 but slowly ... unless something really drastic happens," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. He said the regulator was likely to increase the rate at the next monetary policy meeting in November if inflation kept rising. The central bank said in its monetary policy statement that rising global crude prices and the prospect of higher VAT charges on goods and services could feed inflation in coming months. "The shilling has performed outstandingly well, especially when set against some of the emerging market currencies such as the India rupee and the rand, and has helped to taper the recent rally in crude oil prices a little," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst. A seven-day sell-off on the country's bourse has also put pressure on the shilling, market players said. The main NSE-20 share index shed 0.5 percent to 4,648.21 points, extending its losses since Aug. 26 to 3.7 percent. The index is still 14 percent up so far this year. "With them maintaining the status quo at 8.50 percent we won't see much on the stock market," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "Foreigners may continue to exit the market, while local institutional investors take advantage of the low prices." Mumias, the country's largest sugarcane grower and miller, tumbled 6.7 percent to 3.50 shillings per share, after the company posted a 2.24 billion shilling ($25.6 million) loss in the year to June. ID:nL6N0BRCID] "Investors expected a fall in profit, but not such a big drop," Lugalia said. In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 2.1 billion shillings was traded, up from 1.9 billion shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa and Stephen Nisbet)