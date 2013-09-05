FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan share index up for second day
#Africa
September 5, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan share index up for second day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shares rise for the second day on foreign buying
    * Shilling firms after c.bank mops up liquidity

 (Adds stocks, markets close)
    By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index
 rose for a second day on Thursday, helped by buying of
blue chip companies by foreign investors, while the shilling
firmed slightly.
    Nairobi Securities Exchange's 20-Share Index rose 0.4
percent, to close at 4,677.60 points, lifted by gains in East
African Breweries, telecoms firm Safaricom 
and Kenya Commercial Bank. The index had risen for the
first time in eight straight sessions on Wednesday. 
   "It's more of foreign activity picking up again," said
Francis Mwangi, analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
    East African Breweries closed 2.5 percent higher at 292
shillings a share, while Safaricom was up 0.6 percent to 7.85
shillings. Kenya Commercial Bank gained 4.7 percent to 45
shillings.
    Retailer Uchumi closed 0.5 shillings higher at
19.40 shillings. It hit 19.50 shillings earlier in the day,
after the company said it would launch a 1.5 billion shilling
($17 million) rights issue by December to fund expansion.
 
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
87.35/45 to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 87.40/60.
    The central bank was in the market to absorb excess
liquidity worth 5 billion shillings via repurchase agreements,
the first time it has done so since July 26. It mopped up 3.8
billion shillings at a weighted average rate of 7.384 percent.
    In the debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's
91-day Treasury bills fell to 9.928 percent at
auction from 10.474 percent last week. 
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 700 million
shillings were traded, compared with 1.40 billion shillings on
Wednesday.
 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza. Editing by Jane Merriman)

