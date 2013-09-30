UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling, shares keep up winning streak

* Shilling firms on offshore dollar inflows after bond sale * Importers' dollar demand could weigh shilling down * EABL shares gain ahead of dividend book closure (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The lingering impact of last week's infrastructure bond sale kept the Kenyan shilling in positive territory on Monday, while shares gained for the third straight session. By the 1300 GMT close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.00/20 per dollar, 0.46 percent stronger than Friday's close of 86.40/60. Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, said foreign investors were still selling dollars to pay for the 12-year infrastructure bond worth 20 billion shillings auctioned in the middle of last week. The shilling has been buoyed by dollar inflows for the bond amid tight liquidity in the market, shrugging off an attack by Islamist militants at a Nairobi mall that killed dozens of people. Traders said the shilling could come under pressure if importers take advantage of these gains to buy dollars. However, a jump in inflation in September was likely to cushion it if interest rates rise, making it attractive to hold the local currency. Year-on-year inflation spiked to 8.29 percent in September, from 6.67 percent in the previously month, mainly due to lawmakers widening the bracket of goods subject to value-added tax. On money markets, the weighted average interbank lending rate rose for the 14th straight session on Friday, to 9.3857 percent, from 9.1203 percent on Thursday. "Importers are waiting on the sidelines to see how far the shilling can gain before they come in to buy dollars," Kinuthia said. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.5 percent to 4,793.20. Shares in East African Breweries, one of the most heavily-traded firms, rose 3.5 percent to 329 shillings as investors rushed to lock in its dividend before books closed on Monday. "EABL closes its books today ahead of a 4 shilling a share dividend payment. That might have sparked the participation today," said Sila Rasugu, an analyst at Genghis Capital. East Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom climbed 1.8 percent to 8.50 shillings. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 808 million shillings ($9.3 million) was traded, up from 571 million on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)